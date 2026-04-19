Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahavatar Parshuraam's first poster unveiled, teasing divine rage.

New installment follows Mahavatar Narsimha, promising grand spectacle.

Film explores Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar ending tyrannical rulers.

Hombale Films aims to connect audiences with cultural roots.

The wait is finally over for fans of mythological cinema. After the remarkable success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films and Kleem Production have officially unveiled the first poster of Mahavatar Parshuram, the second instalment in the ambitious seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

With a thunderous announcement and striking visuals, the makers have reignited excitement around one of India’s most talked-about mythological franchises. If the first chapter made waves, the next promises to go even bigger.

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First Poster Hints At A Fierce And Grand Spectacle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The newly released poster carries a bold message:

“Where Patience Ends, the Axe of Parshuraam Begins!”

That single line has already generated strong buzz online, hinting at a story driven by justice, power and divine rage. The film will bring to life the story of Lord Vishnu’s sixth avatar, Parshuram, who is believed to have appeared to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant rulers who had strayed from dharma.

With larger-than-life visuals and a deeply rooted cultural theme, the film is expected to blend spiritual storytelling with modern cinematic scale.

After Mahavatar Narsimha, Expectations Are Sky High

Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as a major cultural moment, earning praise for its visuals and emotional impact. The film reportedly created extraordinary scenes in theatres, with audiences removing their shoes outside cinema halls and offering prayers before screenings.

Now, with Mahavatar Parshuram, the makers are looking to elevate the universe even further.

The Mahavatar franchise is quickly positioning itself as one of the most unique cinematic universes in Indian entertainment, rooted in mythology and designed for a modern audience.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur Shares Vision

Speaking about the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said:

“Our stories are our strength. With Mahavatar Parashuram, we aim to reconnect audiences with the power of our roots while presenting it in a format that resonates with today’s generation. This is a story of legacy, strength, and purpose.”

His statement reflects the growing demand for culturally rooted Indian stories presented on a grand scale.

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Directed By Ashwin Kumar, Backed By Proven Hitmakers

The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. Music for the film has been composed by Sam CS.

Hombale Films, known for blockbuster titles such as KGF, Salaar and Kantara, now adds another highly anticipated project to its slate.

With Indian audiences increasingly embracing mythology-led storytelling, Mahavatar Parshuram arrives at the right time. It also joins a growing list of culturally inspired big-ticket films including Ramayana, Kalki 2898 AD and Varanasi.