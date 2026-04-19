Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Charlize Theron criticizes Timothée Chalamet's ballet, opera remarks.

She calls his comments 'reckless' and defends live performance.

Theron highlights dance discipline, resilience, and hard work.

Chalamet previously questioned the need to

Timothée Chalamet’s controversial statement about ballet and opera has now drawn a sharp response from Charlize Theron, who did not hold back while defending the value of live performance arts.

The Oscar-winning actor strongly criticised Chalamet’s earlier remarks and warned against dismissing artistic disciplines that demand years of sacrifice, training, and resilience.

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Charlize Theron Labels Comment ‘Very Reckless’

During an interview with The New York Times, Charlize Theron was asked about Timothée Chalamet’s earlier statement regarding ballet and opera. Her response was direct and memorable.

“Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live.”

Her remarks have quickly gone viral, reigniting debate around the future of cinema, artificial intelligence, and respect for traditional art forms.

Why Charlize Theron Defended Dance So Passionately

Charlize also reflected on her own experience with dance, describing it as one of the toughest disciplines she has ever faced.

“And we shouldn’t sh** on other art forms. Dance taught me discipline. It taught structure. It taught hard work. It taught me to be tough. It’s borderline abusive. There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off. I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mindset of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going.”

Her emotional words struck a chord with many fans and performers online, especially those from ballet and theatre communities.

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What Timothée Chalamet Had Said

The controversy began in February during a CNN and Variety Town Hall event when Timothée Chalamet discussed relevance in Hollywood and the future of movie theatres.

“I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theatres alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.’ And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it. And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive.’ Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.”

The statement triggered backlash from ballet companies, opera professionals, and entertainment figures, with many calling the remarks dismissive and unnecessary.