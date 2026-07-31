Independence Day Security: Delhi Police Prohibits Drones In Capital Till August 16

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital until August 16 as part of precautionary security measures.

The order was issued on by Delhi Police as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.

Security Measures Ahead Of August 15

According to the order, intelligence inputs indicate that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations through the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha

Platforms Covered Under The Ban

The prohibition applies to paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and para-jumping from aircraft.

Violation To Attract Legal Action

The order states that flying any of these aerial platforms within the jurisdiction of the national capital during the restriction period will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.