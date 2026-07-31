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English NewsCitiesIndependence Day Security: Delhi Police Prohibits Drones In Capital Till August 16

Independence Day Security: Delhi Police Prohibits Drones In Capital Till August 16

The order was issued on by Delhi Police as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police banned aerial platforms for Independence Day security.
  • Ban due to intelligence inputs on potential terror threats.
  • Prohibition includes drones, gliders, and other sub-conventional aircraft.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital until August 16 as part of precautionary security measures.

The order was issued on by Delhi Police as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.

Security Measures Ahead Of August 15

According to the order, intelligence inputs indicate that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations through the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms.

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Platforms Covered Under The Ban

The prohibition applies to paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and para-jumping from aircraft.

Violation To Attract Legal Action

The order states that flying any of these aerial platforms within the jurisdiction of the national capital during the restriction period will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What security measure has Delhi Police implemented?

Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital until August 16 as a precautionary security measure.

Why was this ban on aerial platforms issued?

The ban was issued due to intelligence inputs indicating potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists using these platforms to endanger public safety.

Which types of aerial platforms are prohibited?

The prohibition applies to paragliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, and para-jumping, among others.

What are the consequences for violating the ban?

Violating the ban is punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It addresses disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Police Commissioner August 16 Delhi POlice DELHI Drone Flying Banned Till 16 August
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