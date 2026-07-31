Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital until August 16 as a precautionary security measure.
Explorer
Independence Day Security: Delhi Police Prohibits Drones In Capital Till August 16
The order was issued on by Delhi Police as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.
- Delhi Police banned aerial platforms for Independence Day security.
- Ban due to intelligence inputs on potential terror threats.
- Prohibition includes drones, gliders, and other sub-conventional aircraft.
Frequently Asked Questions
What security measure has Delhi Police implemented?
Why was this ban on aerial platforms issued?
The ban was issued due to intelligence inputs indicating potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists using these platforms to endanger public safety.
Which types of aerial platforms are prohibited?
The prohibition applies to paragliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, and para-jumping, among others.
What are the consequences for violating the ban?
Violating the ban is punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It addresses disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
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