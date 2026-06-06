The NTA has dismissed claims of a NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper leak or sale, calling them
NTA Issues Big Warning Over ‘Fake’ NEET-UG Re-Test Paper Leak Claims
The agency alleged that such rumours were being spread to extort money from anxious students and parents through fake question papers.
- NTA dismissed NEET-UG re-exam leak claims as fraudulent.
- Organized rackets spread false claims; NTA plans legal action.
- NTA assures exam integrity, advises students to ignore rumors.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday dismissed claims circulating online about the alleged leak or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper, calling the messages “false”, “fraudulent” and aimed at misleading students and parents.
The agency said social media posts and messages claiming “advance access” to the NEET-UG 2026 re-test paper were being spread by organised cheating rackets seeking to exploit candidates and their families.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 6, 2026
These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead.
Such…
“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a ‘leak’, advance access or ‘sale’ of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper,” the NTA said in a post on X.
“These claims are false, fraudulent and intended to mislead,” it added.
NTA Says ‘Organised Cheating Rackets’ Behind Rumours
The agency alleged that such rumours were being spread to extort money from anxious students and parents through fake question papers.
“Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake ‘papers’, and every such claim circulating is a fabrication,” the NTA said.
It further asserted that the integrity of the examination process remained intact.
“The integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates,” the agency stated.
Strict Legal Action Planned
The NTA said it was actively identifying social media accounts, channels and posts spreading such claims and reporting them to cyber-crime authorities and digital platforms for immediate action.
The agency also warned that legal proceedings were being initiated against those involved.
“Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the statement said.
According to the NTA, creating, circulating or forwarding fake examination-related content and attempting to defraud students amounts to a serious punishable offence.
Candidates Asked To Ignore Rumours
The agency advised students and parents not to engage with or pay money for any such material being circulated online.
Candidates were also urged not to forward such messages and to depend only on official communication issued through NTA’s verified platforms.
“We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels,” the statement said.
“To every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 -- focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure and credible examination,” it added.
NEET-UG Re-Test Scheduled For June 21
The NEET-UG examination for admissions into medical courses was conducted on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak.
The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.
Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged leak, the Centre last week told the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “personally supervising” the issue.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has the NTA said about the alleged NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper leak?
Who is behind the rumors about the NEET-UG 2026 re-test paper?
The NTA stated that organized cheating rackets are spreading these rumors. Their objective is to extort money from anxious students and their families by selling fake papers.
What action is the NTA taking against those spreading these false claims?
The NTA is identifying social media accounts and reporting them to cyber-crime authorities for immediate action. Legal proceedings are being initiated against those involved.
What advice has the NTA given to students regarding these rumors?
The NTA urges students and parents to ignore these rumors and not to engage with or pay money for such material. They should rely solely on official communication from NTA's verified platforms.
When is the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled?
The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21. This re-test follows the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to alleged paper leak.