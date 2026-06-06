NTA Issues Big Warning Over ‘Fake’ NEET-UG Re-Test Paper Leak Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA dismissed NEET-UG re-exam leak claims as fraudulent.

Organized rackets spread false claims; NTA plans legal action.

NTA assures exam integrity, advises students to ignore rumors.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday dismissed claims circulating online about the alleged leak or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper, calling the messages “false”, “fraudulent” and aimed at misleading students and parents.

The agency said social media posts and messages claiming “advance access” to the NEET-UG 2026 re-test paper were being spread by organised cheating rackets seeking to exploit candidates and their families.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper.



These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead.



Such… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 6, 2026

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a ‘leak’, advance access or ‘sale’ of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper,” the NTA said in a post on X.

“These claims are false, fraudulent and intended to mislead,” it added.

NTA Says ‘Organised Cheating Rackets’ Behind Rumours

The agency alleged that such rumours were being spread to extort money from anxious students and parents through fake question papers.

“Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake ‘papers’, and every such claim circulating is a fabrication,” the NTA said.

It further asserted that the integrity of the examination process remained intact.

“The integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates,” the agency stated.

Strict Legal Action Planned

The NTA said it was actively identifying social media accounts, channels and posts spreading such claims and reporting them to cyber-crime authorities and digital platforms for immediate action.

The agency also warned that legal proceedings were being initiated against those involved.

“Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the statement said.

According to the NTA, creating, circulating or forwarding fake examination-related content and attempting to defraud students amounts to a serious punishable offence.

Candidates Asked To Ignore Rumours

The agency advised students and parents not to engage with or pay money for any such material being circulated online.

Candidates were also urged not to forward such messages and to depend only on official communication issued through NTA’s verified platforms.

“We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels,” the statement said.

“To every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 -- focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure and credible examination,” it added.

NEET-UG Re-Test Scheduled For June 21

The NEET-UG examination for admissions into medical courses was conducted on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged leak, the Centre last week told the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “personally supervising” the issue.

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