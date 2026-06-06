Delhi-NCR’s Daily Petrol, Diesel Consumption Will Leave You Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's transport sector consumes majority of nation's fuel.

Two-wheelers consume 61% petrol; trucks lead diesel consumption.

Delhi consistently leads petrol use, consuming 7,000 kilolitres daily.

Millions of people travel across Delhi-NCR every day for work, education and other essential activities, leading to a constant rise in the number of vehicles on the roads. With cars, bikes, buses, autos and trucks increasing steadily, the region has emerged as one of the country’s biggest consumers of petrol and diesel.

The government has recently introduced several measures aimed at reducing pollution and conserving fuel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged citizens to use public transport more frequently and cut fuel consumption.

Transport Sector Dominates Fuel Consumption

According to a study by the Ministry of Petroleum, the transportation sector accounts for the overwhelming majority of fuel consumption in the country.

The data shows that nearly 99.6 per cent of petrol and around 70 per cent of diesel sold in India is used by the transport sector, including private vehicles, buses, trucks and other road transport systems.

Two-Wheelers Consume Maximum Petrol

Among all vehicle categories, two-wheelers account for the largest share of petrol consumption in India.

Statistics show that bikes and scooters consume around 61.42 per cent of the country’s total petrol usage. Cars account for 34.33 per cent, while three-wheelers contribute 2.34 per cent. Other vehicles make up 0.39 per cent.

This means that out of every 100 litres of petrol sold in the country, nearly 61 litres are consumed by two-wheelers alone.

Trucks Lead Diesel Consumption

Diesel consumption patterns differ significantly from petrol.

Commercial vehicles account for the largest share of diesel usage, with trucks alone consuming 28.25 per cent of total diesel sold in the country.

Private cars and SUVs account for 13.15 per cent, while the agricultural sector consumes 13 per cent. Buses contribute 9.55 per cent and commercial cars and SUVs account for 8.94 per cent. Three-wheelers consume 6.39 per cent, while railways account for 3.24 per cent.

Delhi Continues To Lead Petrol Consumption

Fuel company data shows that Delhi has consistently remained among the country’s largest consumers of petrol.

During 2016-17, Delhi consumed around 12.66 lakh kilolitres of petrol, the highest among major Indian cities. Bengaluru followed with around 8.44 lakh kilolitres, while Mumbai consumed 7.56 lakh kilolitres. Chennai recorded consumption of nearly 3.41 lakh kilolitres.

Delhi Among Top Diesel Consumers Too

While Mumbai topped diesel consumption figures, Delhi remained among the leading consumers.

According to the data, Mumbai consumed approximately 11.1 million kilolitres of diesel, while Delhi consumed around 13.77 million kilolitres. Bengaluru recorded 11.57 million kilolitres, while Chennai consumed nearly 3.39 lakh kilolitres.

Over 7,000 Kilolitres Of Fuel Used Daily In Delhi

Statistics show that Delhi consumes around 3,470 kilolitres of petrol every day, while daily diesel consumption stands at approximately 3,770 kilolitres.

Together, vehicles in the national capital use more than 7,000 kilolitres of fuel every single day. The figure reflects the massive fuel demand generated by millions of cars, bikes, buses, taxis and goods carriers operating across Delhi’s roads.

Metro Expansion Helping Reduce Diesel Use

According to PPAC 2025-26 data, the average daily petrol consumption per 100 people in India stands at around 10.4 litres.

The report also noted that per capita diesel consumption in Delhi is lower than in several other states. This has largely been attributed to the expansion of the metro network, restrictions on diesel vehicles and stricter pollution-control measures in the capital.