'It's All Nonsense': Mini Mathur Denies Targeting Alia Bhatt's Hosting Skills In Viral Comment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Mathur denies online speculation about Alia Bhatt.

Internet misread Mathur's comment on actor hosts.

Mathur supports professional hosts over actors.

Controversy fueled by social media, not reality.

Did Mini Mathur really take a swipe at Alia Bhatt's hosting skills? That question has dominated social media after one comment sparked intense debate online. Now, the actor-host has responded to HT City, shutting down the speculation.

The controversy began when Mini commented on an Instagram video discussing whether actors should be chosen to host award ceremonies. Many users linked the remark to Alia Bhatt’s recent appearance as host at an award show. However, Mini says the internet has completely misread the situation.

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Mini Mathur Denies Any Dig At Alia Bhatt

Speaking to HT City, Mini dismissed the claims outright and said the narrative had been blown out of proportion.

“To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does. I will tell you why I commented… the creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their “expectations”. It is not their main skill set so why the expectations? It’s like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that,” she says.

She further addressed rumours of any tension with Alia Bhatt, telling HT City, “It is all nonsense. I love Alia. On top of this, I have not even seen the show these people are talking about on the internet.”

What Sparked The Viral Debate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janani (@itsjanani)

The discussion started after content creator Its Janani shared a clip from the an awards show featuring Alia Bhatt as host. In the post, she argued that Bollywood often gives hosting duties to stars, even though live anchoring demands a very different skill set.

“Bollywood awards shows keep putting actors in host seats and wondering why it feels awkward. Being charming on screen and being able to command a live stage are two completely different skills,” she wrote.

She also compared the trend with international entertainment industries, adding, “There’s a reason the West has professional hosts. Hosting requires improv, timing, and the ability to recover when a joke doesn’t land. That’s a craft. And it’s not the same craft as acting".

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Mini's Comment Went Viral

(Image Source: Instagram/@itsjanani)

Mini Mathur later responded to the post with a brief comment that quickly grabbed attention: “Thank you. Someone finally said it.” What seemed like a simple reaction soon snowballed into a major social media debate, with many users assuming it was a direct dig at Alia Bhatt.

The speculation did not stop there. Several online users went on to connect Mini Mathur’s friendship with Katrina Kaif to the controversy, with some even claiming it hinted at an alleged cold war between Katrina and Alia. Social media chatter revived old narratives surrounding Alia’s marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, who previously dated Katrina.

However, with Mini Mathur clearly stating that she did not take a dig at Alia Bhatt, it appears the entire controversy was based on rumours and social media speculation.