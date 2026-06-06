'They've All Gone Mad': Misa Bharti Attacks Bihar Govt Over Withdrawal Of Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalu Yadav returned to India, criticized Bihar government over security cuts.

Daughter Misa Bharti also criticized security reduction and eviction notice.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to India on Saturday after undergoing a medical check-up in Singapore. Speaking to ABP News upon his arrival, Lalu Yadav and his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government amid the ongoing controversy over security reductions and an eviction notice for their government residence.

Reacting to the withdrawal of security personnel, Lalu Yadav said, "They've all gone mad. This is disgusting. They're taking security, we don't care. Let them do what they want.."

Misa Bharti said that officials might have needed the security personnel assigned to Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi for themselves.

"They probably needed the security personnel deployed with Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi more, which is why their security has been reduced. Lalu-Rabri do not need security because they live in the hearts of Bihar's people. The public itself will protect them," she said.

'Will Vacate House Before Deadline'

On the notice asking the family to vacate the government bungalow on Circular Road, Misa said they would comply before the stipulated deadline.

"We will vacate the house before the 15-day deadline," she said.

Commenting on her own security cover, the RJD MP said she had been assigned three security personnel but was voluntarily returning them.

"I have been given three security personnel. I am returning them of my own accord," she remarked.

Misa Bharti Targets Centre Over Paper Leaks

Misa Bharti also targeted the government over recurring paper leak incidents, alleging that the concerns of students were being ignored.

"Lakhs of students suffer and cry because of paper leaks, but no action is taken," she said.

The remarks from the Lalu family come amid a political row over the reduction of security cover and the eviction notice issued for their government residence on Circular Road, an issue that has sparked fresh political debate in Bihar.