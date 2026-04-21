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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTaniya Chatterjee Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Defamation Notice, Says ‘I Find It Ridiculous’

Taniya Chatterjee Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Defamation Notice, Says ‘I Find It Ridiculous’

Taniya Chatterjee has reacted to the defamation notice served by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. However, she did not reveal the amount mentioned in the notice.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yuzvendra Chahal sent defamation notice after private chat shared publicly.
  • Actress Taniya Chatterjee refuses to delete video despite PR team request.
  • Chatterjee calls notice 'ridiculous,' defending compliment as not criminal.
  • She suggests Chahal focus on cricket rather than legal disputes.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has reportedly sent a defamation notice to actress Taniya Chatterjee after she showed paparazzi their private chat. She showed Chahal’s alleged replies to her Instagram stories and later refused to delete the video following a request from the cricketer’s PR team.

While Chatterjee did not reveal the amount mentioned in the notice, she has now spoken out about the controversy. In a recent interview, she said that the legal notice would not change anything and that her lawyers would respond to it through the proper legal channels.

‘Calling Someone Cute Is Not A Crime’: Taniya Chatterjee

Taniya maintained that she had done nothing wrong. “Calling someone ‘cute’ is not a crime. It was simply a normal compliment that he (Chahal) seems to have misunderstood. I only shared the message, but it was presented as if I had done something inappropriate. I don’t understand what the issue is with the word ‘cute’. There was nothing wrong in what I said,” she told OneIndia.

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The issue reportedly began after a video of Chatterjee showing Chahal’s responses to her Instagram stories went viral on social media. According to her, the cricketer had called her “cute” on multiple occasions. She also claimed that she only noticed his replies later and had not seen them when they were sent.

Chatterjee further called the legal notice “ridiculous”. She said, “How can a compliment amount to defamation? Celebrities compliment each other all the time. Many well-known personalities have called me ‘hot’ - should I file defamation cases against all of them?”

‘He Should Focus On His Game’

Chatterjee also suggested that Chahal should focus on his cricket instead of engaging in controversies. “He should concentrate on his game rather than these issues. If he is dropping catches on the field, is he taking out that frustration on me?” she remarked.

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She added that she is speaking up because she also felt hurt by the situation. “People should learn to take compliments positively. I am focusing on my work and music videos, and he should focus on his career.”

Who Is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based actor, model and social media influencer known for her work in OTT projects and web series. She gained significant recognition after appearing in Gandii Baat Season 4, which remains one of her most prominent roles.

She later went on to feature in Class of 2020 Season 2. Apart from acting, Chatterjee maintains a strong presence on social media and has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Her profile describes her as an actor, performer, influencer and motivator.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yuzvendra Chahal send a defamation notice to Taniya Chatterjee?

Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly sent a defamation notice after Taniya Chatterjee shared their private chat, including his alleged replies, on Instagram stories.

What is Taniya Chatterjee's response to the defamation notice?

Taniya Chatterjee called the notice 'ridiculous,' stating that calling someone 'cute' is not a crime and that her lawyers will respond through legal channels.

What does Taniya Chatterjee say about Yuzvendra Chahal's alleged comments?

Chatterjee claims Chahal called her 'cute' multiple times and that it was a normal compliment he misunderstood. She stated she only noticed his replies later.

Who is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based actor, model, and social media influencer known for her roles in OTT projects like Gandii Baat Season 4 and Class of 2020 Season 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Yuzvendra Chahal Taniya Chatterjee
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