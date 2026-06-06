The protest at Jantar Mantar aimed to express the anger and frustration of young people regarding issues like the NEET paper leak. Supporters urged the government to address their concerns.
CJP Protest In Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray Extend Support, Urge Govt to Address Youth Concerns
Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray, backed the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar as thousands of young people joined the demonstration.
- Opposition leaders backed Cockroach Janta Party youth protest.
- Yadav, Kejriwal, Thackeray urged government address protesters' concerns.
Several opposition leaders reacted to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, expressing support for the demonstrators and urging the government to address their concerns.
Akhilesh Yadav, AAP Back Protest
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a message on social media in support of the protest and said that the "change is knocking the door."
In a post on X, Yadav said, "This voice has reached even the ‘arrogant rulers’ Listen, ‘change’ is knocking at the door Cracks have appeared in the fortresses, the foundation is crumbling Now the youth too have staged a revolution! Freedom from poisonous conspiracies won’t come until We merely point fingers at the branch and remove only that branch—True freedom, progress, and justice will come only when The real trunk of this sin and the deep-rooted demon hidden beneath the earth are uprooted. One country—one." voice means revolution!"
‘गुरूरमंद हुक्मरानों’ तक पहुँचे ये आवाज़— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 6, 2026
सुनो दरवाज़े पर खटखटा रहा है ‘बदलाव’
दरारें पड़ गईं क़िलों में, दरक रही बुनियाद
अब नौजवानों ने भी कर दिया है इंक़लाब!
ज़हरीली साज़िशों से तब तक न निजात मिल पाएगी जब तक केवल शाख पर उँगली उठाई जाएगी और सिर्फ़ वो शाख हटाई जाएगी, असली आज़ादी,… pic.twitter.com/PLDT01BiLM
Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the protest reflected growing frustration among young people. "The cockroach movement is an expression of huge anger and frustration experienced by the youth of this country. Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi govt shud address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister immediately."
The cockroach movement is an expression of huge anger and frustration experienced by the youth of this country. Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi govt shud address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister… https://t.co/B50fbOfcMo— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2026
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also expressed support for the protesters and said their concerns should not be ignored. "An agitation of ‘Cockroaches’ has begun at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Those whom we call the destiny-makers and future of the country — thousands of young people — have come out on the streets in the scorching heat, carrying their pain and worries about their future. It is not right to belittle them by calling them ‘cockroaches’ and deny them justice. The NEET paper leak has devastated lakhs of young people. All these aggrieved young men and women are now raising their voices by becoming cockroaches. The government will have to listen to their demands. Do not underestimate the cockroaches — this is the warning given by the agitation at Jantar Mantar!" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the message in a post on X.
Large Number Of Youth Joined Protest
Heavy security arrangements were put in place across Delhi on Saturday (June 6) in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, participated in the demonstration, which drew a large crowd, most of whom were young people.
Several participants were seen wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers as they gathered at the protest site.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the purpose of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest?
Which political leaders or parties supported the CJP protest?
Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) expressed support for the demonstrators. They called on the government to listen to their demands.
Who organized the protest and what was notable about the participants?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, organized the protest. It attracted a large crowd, primarily young people, with some wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers.