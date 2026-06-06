Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced

Cooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced

The Centre has mandated nine standard pack sizes for edible oils, from 200 ml to 20 litres, to improve price comparison. Companies have three months to comply with the new rules.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government mandates nine standard edible oil pack sizes.
  • New norms simplify price comparisons, require weight listing.
  • Exemptions for small packs; three months for compliance.

The Central government on Saturday announced a major change in edible oil packaging norms, mandating that cooking oils sold in the country be available only in nine standard pack sizes. The move is aimed at making it easier for consumers to compare prices across different brands and products.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has amended the Standard Operating Procedure under the Legal Metrology framework. The new norms will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported edible oils.

Nine Standard Pack Sizes Notified

Under the revised rules, edible oils can be sold only in the following pack sizes: 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 3 litres, 4 litres, 5 litres, 15 litres and 20 litres.

The regulations will cover a wide range of edible oils, including palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil and corn oil.

In addition, manufacturers will be required to mention the weight of the oil alongside its volume on the packaging. For example, products sold in litres must also indicate their equivalent weight in kilograms.

Exemptions For Small Packs

The government has exempted edible oil packs smaller than 200 ml as well as certain minor edible oils from the new packaging requirements. Officials said the exemption is intended to ensure the continued availability of affordable small packs in the market.

Three-Month Transition Period

Manufacturers, packers and importers have been given three months to comply with the revised norms. However, companies willing to adopt the new standards earlier can do so immediately.

According to the government, the decision was taken after consultations with industry associations representing nearly 90 per cent of India's edible oil sector.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new rule regarding edible oil packaging in India?

The Central government has mandated that cooking oils sold in the country must now be available only in nine standard pack sizes. This change aims to simplify price comparison for consumers across different brands and products.

What are the new standard pack sizes for edible oils?

Edible oils can now be sold in 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 3 litres, 4 litres, 5 litres, 15 litres, and 20 litres. Manufacturers must also mention the weight alongside the volume on packaging.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Central Government Edible Oil Nine Standard Pack Sizes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Cooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced
Cooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced
Business
Delhi-NCR’s Daily Petrol, Diesel Consumption Will Leave You Stunned
Delhi-NCR’s Daily Petrol, Diesel Consumption Will Leave You Stunned
Business
Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's Simple 'Risk' Formula Can Help You Win In Life
Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's Simple 'Risk' Formula Can Help You Win In Life
Business
Reddit Community Cracks Down On Alleged AI Manipulation Campaign: Report
Reddit Community Cracks Down On Alleged AI Manipulation Campaign: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty
Global Tensions: Rubio's Remarks on Mojtaba Khamenei Spark Fresh Debate Over Iran's Influence
World Affairs: Iran Rejects Trump Meeting Speculation, Signals Tough Stance on Frozen Assets
Breaking: Shreyas Iyer Named India’s T20 Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Maiden National Call-Up
Breaking: Khan Sir Back in the Spotlight Amid Patna Firing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget