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HomeNewsIndia'Today's Protest Was Just A Trailer': Abhijeet Dipke Shares First Reaction After Demonstration Ends

'Today's Protest Was Just A Trailer': Abhijeet Dipke Shares First Reaction After Demonstration Ends

After the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar ended, Abhijeet Dipke said he was returning home to meet his parents, who allegedly left their home after receiving threats.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janta Party protest concluded; founder Dipke went home.
  • Dipke went home; his parents had faced threats.

The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi concluded on Saturday evening (June 6, 2026). Following the end of the demonstration, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared his first reaction, saying that he was heading home to meet his parents.

Dipke said his parents had also been forced to leave their home after receiving threats.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Said?

Sharing his reaction on social media platform X on Saturday, Dipke wrote, “I am going home to meet my parents. It has been more than a year since I last met them. They have endured a lot over the last 15 days and were forced to leave their home because of threats. Now I am taking them back to their home.”

‘Today's Protest Was Just A Trailer’

In the same post, Dipke added, “For your information, today's protest was just a trailer. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for turning up in such large numbers and showing your support!” He also included a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

People Seen With Tricolours And Ambedkar Portraits

Earlier in the day, at around 4 pm on Saturday, Dipke shared a video on X showing thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. According to the post, the crowd had assembled in support of the Cockroach Janta Party and to protest against the BJP-led Central government.

The video also showed a large number of people carrying the Indian tricolour and portraits of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. In the caption accompanying the video, Dipke wrote, “They say cockroaches never come down to the ground.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar conclude?

The protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi concluded on Saturday evening, June 6, 2026.

What was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after the protest?

Abhijeet Dipke shared that he was heading home to meet his parents. He mentioned that his parents had been forced to leave their home due to threats.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest CJP Protest In Jantar Mantar CJP Protest Ended
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