Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janta Party protest concluded; founder Dipke went home.

Dipke went home; his parents had faced threats.

The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi concluded on Saturday evening (June 6, 2026). Following the end of the demonstration, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared his first reaction, saying that he was heading home to meet his parents.

Dipke said his parents had also been forced to leave their home after receiving threats.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Said?

Sharing his reaction on social media platform X on Saturday, Dipke wrote, “I am going home to meet my parents. It has been more than a year since I last met them. They have endured a lot over the last 15 days and were forced to leave their home because of threats. Now I am taking them back to their home.”

Going home to see my parents, it’s been more than a year since I last met them. They've suffered a lot over the last 15 days and had to leave home because of threats. Will be taking them back to home.



FYI, today’s protest was just a trailer. Thank you for showing up in such… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

‘Today's Protest Was Just A Trailer’

In the same post, Dipke added, “For your information, today's protest was just a trailer. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for turning up in such large numbers and showing your support!” He also included a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

People Seen With Tricolours And Ambedkar Portraits

Earlier in the day, at around 4 pm on Saturday, Dipke shared a video on X showing thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. According to the post, the crowd had assembled in support of the Cockroach Janta Party and to protest against the BJP-led Central government.

The video also showed a large number of people carrying the Indian tricolour and portraits of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. In the caption accompanying the video, Dipke wrote, “They say cockroaches never come down to the ground.”