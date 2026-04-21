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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Once Said She Wants 'Lots Of Babies'; Old Interview Goes Viral After Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika Padukone Once Said She Wants 'Lots Of Babies'; Old Interview Goes Viral After Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika Padukone’s old quote about wanting “lots of babies” has resurfaced after she and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second child.
  • Fans revisit 2017 interview of Deepika wanting many children.
  • Deepika envisioned a happy family life with her children.
  • The couple shared pregnancy news via Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest family update has delighted fans across social media. The couple announced they are expecting their second child on April 19.

Now, amid the celebration, an old interview of Deepika has resurfaced and it is winning hearts all over again.

ALSO READ: Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant, Husband Farman Khan Informs Police: Report

Deepika’s Throwback Quote Trends Again

As excitement around the pregnancy grows, fans have brought back a 2017 conversation between Deepika Padukone and Rajeev Masand. During the interview, she was asked about one thing she wanted to do before she died.

The actress had said, "The one thing I've got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That's what I want to do."

Her Dream Of A Happy Family

In the same interaction, Deepika also spoke warmly about the kind of future she imagined for herself beyond films and fame.

She had also shared, "If I was not an actor, I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing."

ALSO READ: 'It's All Nonsense': Mini Mathur Denies Targeting Alia Bhatt's Hosting Skills In Viral Comment

Couple Announced Pregnancy With Sweet Instagram Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post on April 19. The picture featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

They captioned the post with two evil eye emoticons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce they are expecting their second child?

The couple announced they are expecting their second child on April 19.

What did Deepika Padukone say she wanted to do before she died in a 2017 interview?

In a 2017 interview, Deepika Padukone stated that the one thing she wanted to do before she died was to have lots of babies.

What kind of family life did Deepika Padukone envision for herself?

She envisioned having a happy family with three children, ideally being able to bring them to her shoots while still pursuing her acting career.

How did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy?

They shared the news via a joint Instagram post on April 19, featuring their daughter holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone DeepVeer Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Deepika Pregnancy
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