Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second child.

Fans revisit 2017 interview of Deepika wanting many children.

Deepika envisioned a happy family life with her children.

The couple shared pregnancy news via Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest family update has delighted fans across social media. The couple announced they are expecting their second child on April 19.

Now, amid the celebration, an old interview of Deepika has resurfaced and it is winning hearts all over again.

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Deepika’s Throwback Quote Trends Again

She really wasn't joking, bless her heart. ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/gtbXFo9Omy — newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) April 19, 2026

As excitement around the pregnancy grows, fans have brought back a 2017 conversation between Deepika Padukone and Rajeev Masand. During the interview, she was asked about one thing she wanted to do before she died.

The actress had said, "The one thing I've got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That's what I want to do."

Her Dream Of A Happy Family

In the same interaction, Deepika also spoke warmly about the kind of future she imagined for herself beyond films and fame.

She had also shared, "If I was not an actor, I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing."

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Couple Announced Pregnancy With Sweet Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post on April 19. The picture featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

They captioned the post with two evil eye emoticons.