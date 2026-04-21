Before Dilip Joshi, This Actor Was Offered Jethalal's Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ali Asgar initially rejected playing Jethalal in Taarak Mehta.

He also refused the Dadi role but later accepted it.

Playing Dadi on Comedy Nights With Kapil brought fame.

Asgar's children faced teasing due to his female roles.

Reports suggest that before the beloved Jethalal character was finalised, the role was first offered to Ali Asgar. He declined it. Yet destiny had another blockbuster plan waiting for him.

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Why He Rejected Jethalal Role

According to reports, Ali Asgar was offered the chance to play Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He chose not to take it.

In another interesting twist, he had also initially refused the Dadi role in Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, Kapil Sharma reportedly convinced him to accept it. That decision went on to transform his career.

Ali Asgar Found Real Fame As Dadi

Ali Asgar built his career through television serials and earned appreciation for his performances over the years. He also appeared in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

However, his biggest breakthrough arrived with Comedy Nights With Kapil, where he played the unforgettable Dadi. His comic timing, expressions and effortless humour made the character an instant favourite with viewers across the country. Soon, many fans recognised him more as Dadi than by his real name.

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Children Faced Trouble Due To Female Characters

Ali Asgar later opened up about the personal side of playing female characters on screen. He revealed that his children had to deal with teasing at school because of it.

He shared, "At one point, I felt like I was doing only this. People who watched me on TV would say, has he gone mad? At that time, Comedy Circus used to air on Saturdays and Sundays. I was playing a female character in it."

Despite those difficult moments, the same role later became one of the strongest pillars of his success.