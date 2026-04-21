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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBefore Dilip Joshi, This Actor Was Offered Jethalal's Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Before Dilip Joshi, This Actor Was Offered Jethalal's Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Ali Asgar once rejected the Jethalal role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before finding huge fame as Dadi in Comedy Nights With Kapil.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ali Asgar initially rejected playing Jethalal in Taarak Mehta.
  • He also refused the Dadi role but later accepted it.
  • Playing Dadi on Comedy Nights With Kapil brought fame.
  • Asgar's children faced teasing due to his female roles.

Reports suggest that before the beloved Jethalal character was finalised, the role was first offered to Ali Asgar. He declined it. Yet destiny had another blockbuster plan waiting for him.

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Why He Rejected Jethalal Role

According to reports, Ali Asgar was offered the chance to play Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He chose not to take it.

In another interesting twist, he had also initially refused the Dadi role in Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, Kapil Sharma reportedly convinced him to accept it. That decision went on to transform his career.

Ali Asgar Found Real Fame As Dadi

Ali Asgar built his career through television serials and earned appreciation for his performances over the years. He also appeared in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

However, his biggest breakthrough arrived with Comedy Nights With Kapil, where he played the unforgettable Dadi. His comic timing, expressions and effortless humour made the character an instant favourite with viewers across the country. Soon, many fans recognised him more as Dadi than by his real name.

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Children Faced Trouble Due To Female Characters

Ali Asgar later opened up about the personal side of playing female characters on screen. He revealed that his children had to deal with teasing at school because of it.

He shared, "At one point, I felt like I was doing only this. People who watched me on TV would say, has he gone mad? At that time, Comedy Circus used to air on Saturdays and Sundays. I was playing a female character in it."

Despite those difficult moments, the same role later became one of the strongest pillars of his success.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah offered to Ali Asgar?

Yes, reports suggest that Ali Asgar was initially offered the role of Jethalal. However, he declined the offer.

Did Ali Asgar play any other significant roles?

Yes, Ali Asgar found significant fame playing the character of 'Dadi' in Comedy Nights With Kapil, a role he initially refused.

What challenges did Ali Asgar face due to playing female characters?

Ali Asgar's children faced teasing at school because he portrayed female characters on television. He also felt pigeonholed in such roles at one point.

What was Ali Asgar's career breakthrough?

Ali Asgar's biggest career breakthrough came with his portrayal of 'Dadi' in Comedy Nights With Kapil, which made him a household name.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Kapil Sharma Ali Asgar Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal ENtertainment News
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