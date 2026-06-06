Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 300 AIADMK members joined TVK citing difficulties.

Former AIADMK leaders cited inability to effectively serve constituents.

TVK ministers predicted electoral sweep and Vijay's leadership.

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, more than 300 AIADMK members officially joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai, citing their inability to serve the public effectively under the AIADMK leadership.

Among those who joined TVK were former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, former AIADMK Minister Anandan, former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar, Tirupathur City Secretary D T Kumar, along with several other party functionaries.

The induction took place in the presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Senior Leaders Cite AIADMK Crisis

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader Udumalai Radhakrishnan said several senior leaders, including Trichy N R Sivapathi, Kadambur Raju, M C Sampath, Panneerselvam, Govindasamy, and Kolathur Krishnamoorthy, had also joined TVK.

Recalling the leadership of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Radhakrishnan said party workers maintained strict discipline during her tenure and described her death as a major setback for AIADMK.

He said that despite remaining in the party for the last five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances.

Radhakrishnan added that they saw the ideals of M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa reflected in the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and said the respect and recognition they received in TVK influenced their decision to switch sides.

He further said the leaders who joined TVK would work wholeheartedly for the party and support the younger generation of leaders ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

‘Vijay Will Remain Tamil Nadu’s Permanent CM’: Sengottaiyan

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sengottaiyan praised the growth of TVK and said the people of Tamil Nadu had voted for change under Chief Minister Vijay’s leadership.

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“If there is any movement in Indian history that achieved success within just two years of its formation, it is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. No matter how many alliances are formed, no one born on Tamil soil can defeat our movement in Tamil Nadu. The people have accepted a leadership capable of delivering a clean administration, and only he can achieve it. Not just tomorrow, but forever, Vijay will remain the permanent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also recalled working alongside MGR and Jayalalithaa and said those who lacked faith had succeeded while those who trusted others faced defeat.

TVK Claims Corruption-Free Governance

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna echoed Sengottaiyan’s remarks and claimed that the TVK government had outperformed both the DMK and AIADMK governments in curbing corruption.

He compared Chief Minister Vijay’s cabinet to those of MGR and Jayalalithaa and said TVK was carrying forward their political legacy.

“We had already said that C Joseph Vijay would become Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of leaders honestly created by the people, such as Anna, MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. Today, he is the Chief Minister,” he said.

Arjuna further said that corruption linked to the “Chief Minister’s fund”, ministers’ funds, sand mining, the Public Works Department and CMDA had disappeared under the present administration.

“Chief Minister Vijay has created a corruption-free Tamil Nadu. Administrative change for the benefit of the people itself is victory,” he added.

‘No Inducements Offered To MLAs’

Aadhav Arjuna denied allegations that TVK had lured legislators into the party through inducements.

“We did not invite any MLA to TVK by offering inducements. We welcome everyone who comes here with affection, like members of one family,” he said.

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He also blamed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the growing exodus from the AIADMK and criticised O Paneerselvam for joining the DMK.

“The same DMK that once discarded Amma is the party that O. Panneerselvam has now joined,” he said.

Arjuna further claimed that “within one month, 90% of AIADMK members are expected to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”

TVK Eyes Panchayat Poll Sweep

Rural Development Minister N Anand welcomed the new entrants and urged party workers to maintain unity and discipline.

“Those who come to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will always receive respect. That respect will never diminish,” he said.

Anand also expressed confidence that TVK would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming panchayat elections.

“In the upcoming panchayat elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will win in all 234 constituencies,” he claimed.

He further said many TVK legislators had won elections by spending only Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh and credited the party’s success to Vijay’s leadership.

“Under no circumstances will we engage in corruption,” Anand said.