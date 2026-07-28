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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKerala Travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry

Kerala Travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry

Kerala YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad has been reported missing after his journey to Kolkata. Police have launched an inquiry. His final Instagram post reading 'I Quit' has drawn attention.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad reported missing by family.
  • Family lost contact July 22; his last post saying, "I Quit", drew attention.
  • Police initiated inquiry following family's missing person complaint.

Kerala-based travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad was reported missing by his family, prompting a police inquiry. Known for documenting journeys across India and abroad, the Malappuram native has reportedly been out of contact for several days. His final Instagram post, which simply read "I Quit", has further intensified worries over his whereabouts.

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Kerala YouTuber Reported Missing

Mohammed Dilshad, 31, a resident of Erul House in Pulliparamba, Chelembra, Malappuram, has been reported missing by his family. Widely recognised for sharing travel experiences from different countries through his YouTube channel Yatra Today, Dilshad has built a substantial online following, with around 933,000 subscribers.

According to his family, he left home on July 6 as part of his travel assignments and continued creating content during the trip.

Family Lost Contact After His Journey

During his travels, Dilshad reportedly visited Kolkata, where he uploaded a vlog titled Kolkata Sonagachi Street Life. His family said they remained in contact with him over the phone until July 22.

The last time they spoke, Dilshad reportedly informed them that he was in Assam. However, they have not received any communication from him since then and say they have had no information about his whereabouts for several days.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dilshad (@dilshad_yathratoday)

Final Instagram Post Draws Attention

Adding to the concern, Dilshad's most recent Instagram update carried the brief message, "I Quit".

The post has attracted attention following reports of his disappearance, although no further details have emerged regarding its context.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dilshad (@dilshad_yathratoday)

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Police Launch Inquiry

After losing contact with Dilshad, his relatives filed a missing person complaint with Thenhipalam Police.

Police have since initiated an inquiry into the case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mohammed Dilshad?

Mohammed Dilshad is a 31-year-old travel YouTuber from Malappuram, Kerala. He is widely recognized for sharing travel experiences through his YouTube channel,

When was Mohammed Dilshad last heard from?

His family last spoke to him on July 22, at which point he informed them he was in Assam. He had originally left home on July 6 for travel assignments.

What was Mohammed Dilshad's last Instagram post?

His most recent Instagram update simply read the message, "I Quit".

What actions have been taken regarding his disappearance?

Dilshad's relatives filed a missing person complaint with Thenhipalam Police. Authorities have since initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Kolkata News Celebrity News Mohammed Dilshad Kerala YouTuber
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