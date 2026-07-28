Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad reported missing by family.

Family lost contact July 22; his last post saying, "I Quit", drew attention.

Police initiated inquiry following family's missing person complaint.

Kerala-based travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad was reported missing by his family, prompting a police inquiry. Known for documenting journeys across India and abroad, the Malappuram native has reportedly been out of contact for several days. His final Instagram post, which simply read "I Quit", has further intensified worries over his whereabouts.

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Kerala YouTuber Reported Missing

Mohammed Dilshad, 31, a resident of Erul House in Pulliparamba, Chelembra, Malappuram, has been reported missing by his family. Widely recognised for sharing travel experiences from different countries through his YouTube channel Yatra Today, Dilshad has built a substantial online following, with around 933,000 subscribers.

According to his family, he left home on July 6 as part of his travel assignments and continued creating content during the trip.

Family Lost Contact After His Journey

During his travels, Dilshad reportedly visited Kolkata, where he uploaded a vlog titled Kolkata Sonagachi Street Life. His family said they remained in contact with him over the phone until July 22.

The last time they spoke, Dilshad reportedly informed them that he was in Assam. However, they have not received any communication from him since then and say they have had no information about his whereabouts for several days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilshad (@dilshad_yathratoday)

Final Instagram Post Draws Attention

Adding to the concern, Dilshad's most recent Instagram update carried the brief message, "I Quit".

The post has attracted attention following reports of his disappearance, although no further details have emerged regarding its context.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilshad (@dilshad_yathratoday)

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Police Launch Inquiry

After losing contact with Dilshad, his relatives filed a missing person complaint with Thenhipalam Police.

Police have since initiated an inquiry into the case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.