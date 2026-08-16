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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Announce Asia Cup Squad, India Clash Set For This Date

Pakistan Announce Asia Cup Squad, India Clash Set For This Date

Eight teams will compete in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, split into two groups of four. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 04:19 PM (IST)

The 10th edition of the Women's T20 Asia Cup is set to begin on August 28 in the UAE, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcing its squad for the tournament. The competition will run until September 13 and will feature a much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, with both sides drawn in Group A.

PCB has also named Pakistan's squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, which will take place after the Asia Cup.

Fatima Sana will captain Pakistan in both tournaments. She had missed the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka while representing her team in The Hundred. Veteran batter Aliya Riaz has been included in the Asian Games squad, while Sadaf Shams and Sidra Amin have not been selected.

When will India face Pakistan?

Eight teams will compete in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, split into two groups of four. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

India will begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30, followed by a match against Hong Kong on September 3. Their final group-stage fixture will be the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 5.

All Group A matches are scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's Women's Asia Cup squad

Fatima Sana (Captain), Ayesha Zafar, Iman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gul Firoza, Momina Riyasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (WK), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserves: Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees and Sadaf Shamas.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games

Pakistan have also secured a direct berth in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games women's cricket competition. Their quarter-final is scheduled against Thailand on September 17, followed by the semi-finals on September 20 and the final on September 22.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Iman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gul Firoza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riyasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Reserves: Natalia Pervaiz, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah and Rameen Shamim.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Pakistan Asia Cup Squad
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