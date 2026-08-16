Selena Gomez Faces Wondermind Lawsuit As Legal Team Calls Fraud Claims ‘Meritless’

Selena Gomez's legal team has responded to a lawsuit filed against Wondermind, the mental health company she co-founded, rejecting allegations of fraud against the actor and singer, PEOPLE magazine said.

Gomez's attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, has called the claims against her "completely meritless" and said her legal team plans to ask the court to dismiss the case.



In a statement shared with People, Rosengart said, "The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported 'fraud' or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally. We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her."



The lawsuit was filed by Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind SPV LLC against Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and former business partner Daniella Pierson. The companies have accused the trio of making false claims to investors about the leadership and plans of Wondermind.



Wondermind was co-founded by Gomez, Teefey and Pierson in November 2021. The company focuses on mental fitness and related tools.

According to the lawsuit, investors were allegedly told that Wondermind would have an app and major advertising partnerships, along with celebrity photo shoots and magazine cover stories. The complaint also claims that Gomez was presented as an important part of the company's marketing plans.





The lawsuit further alleges that some of the promised partnerships and projects did not take place and that the app was never launched.

The complaint accuses Gomez, Teefey and Pierson of securities fraud, common-law fraud and breach of contract. The plaintiffs are seeking to cancel the investment agreement and are also asking for damages.



Meanwhile, Pierson has also denied the allegations through her representative. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement shared with a leading newspaper, her representative said Pierson "welcomes the opportunity to present concrete documentation and financial records that establish the facts" while also saying that she is an investor in the company. (ANI)