PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee At 'Sadaiv Atal' On Death Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi led tributes to former PM Vajpayee on anniversary.

President Murmu, other dignitaries attended 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Vajpayee served three terms as PM, founding BJP leader.

Bharat Ratna recipient passed away in 2018.

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in the national capital.





President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary





Vajpayee, one of India's most prominent political leaders, served as Prime Minister for three terms. He was first sworn in as Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996 and later served from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.





Known for his oratory skills, parliamentary contribution and statesmanship, Vajpayee was a founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and played a key role in shaping the party's political journey.





During his tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed several significant developments in areas including infrastructure, diplomacy, economic policy and national security.





Vajpayee was also a noted Hindi poet and remained widely respected across political lines for his parliamentary career and public life.





He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to the nation.





Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his life, political contribution and legacy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)