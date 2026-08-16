BJP Vs TMC Erupts Over Asish Banerjee Death: Mamata Claims Harassment, Suvendu Orders Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari seeks probe, warns against TMC intimidation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called the death of former Trinamool Congress MLA Asish Banerjee an “unfortunate incident” and sought a detailed police probe, including examination of his call records. Adhikari says Banerjee’s family had good relations with local BJP workers and police, while warning that “corrupt individuals” within the TMC could try to intimidate them.

His remarks come after Banerjee was found hanging at a party office in Birbhum’s Rampurhat, with a purported suicide note recovered from the spot, triggering a political controversy over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Adhikari Seeks Probe

Speaking about Banerjee’s death, Adhikari says he spoke to the former MLA’s family and described him as a “decent political leader”. He says the BJP MLA elected from Banerjee’s former constituency had visited him and touched his feet, while the family told him that Banerjee maintained good relations with local BJP workers and the police.

Adhikari says the police should examine Banerjee’s call records as part of the investigation. He also asks the family to cooperate with the authorities, warning that individuals within the TMC who may be involved in corruption could attempt to intimidate them.

#WATCH | Kolkata | On the death of Former WB Assembly Deputy Speaker and veteran TMC leader Asish Banerjee, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "I spoke to his family a short while ago... He was a decent political leader... The BJP MLA elected from his constituency went to meet… pic.twitter.com/sUY1PZYnDc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

The Chief Minister says he will also meet Banerjee’s family, citing the good relationship he shared with the veteran leader.

Also Read: Asish Banerjee Death: What Purported Suicide Note Said About Corruption Allegations

Mamata Blames ‘Relentless Pressure’

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the death of Asish Banerjee has left her “deeply disturbed”, highlighting his decades of work as a teacher and public servant and his close connection with people in Rampurhat and Birbhum. She says the five-term MLA dedicated himself to the development of Rampurhat and undertook numerous important projects for the constituency.

However, Mamata alleges that despite his long record of public service, Banerjee was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure, which she says caused immense mental and emotional strain in his final days. She says the harassment he faced should make people reflect on the human cost of “relentless political hostility”, while offering her condolences to his family, former students, loved ones and admirers.

Asish Banerjee, a five-time MLA from Rampurhat, represented the constituency for 25 consecutive years before losing the 2026 Assembly election to BJP’s Dhruba Saha. He was also a former Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly.

Also Read: Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Found Dead At TMC Office