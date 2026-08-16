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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShiv Sena's Shaina NC Backs FDA Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Over Vimal Elaichi Ad

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Backs FDA Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Over Vimal Elaichi Ad

Shiva Sena's spokesperson Shaina NC backs Maharashtra FDA notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over a Vimal's elaichi advertisement.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra FDA issued notices to actors over elaichi ad.
  • Shiv Sena spokesperson backed action, citing public health concerns.
  • Celebrities are role models and must choose endorsements responsibly.
  • FDA linked the advertisement to banned pan masala products.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC has backed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to issue notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand.

Speaking about the FDA's action, Shaina said that products such as gutka and pan masala are harmful to health and that steps taken by the authorities should be seen as being in the "public interest".

"... We all know how hazardous gutka and pan masala are to health. Our own leader, Eknathji Shinde, met with the FDA Commissioner, Tukaram Munde ji, a few days ago. And I think that every step taken in the right direction should be viewed as a decision in the public interest," she told ANI.

Shaina also spoke about the responsibility of celebrities who promote products through advertisements. She said actors are seen as role models by many people and should be careful about the message they send to the public.

She added, "This is not about celebrities endorsing causes, but this is about them being role models in society and thinking and projecting the correct views for the people to follow."

The Maharashtra FDA issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff on Friday over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand. The department said the advertisement may violate provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its amended rules.

The notices were sent to Devgn at his residence in Juhu, Khan at Mannat in Bandra and Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

The action comes as the Maharashtra FDA has stepped up its checks against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.

According to the FDA, the advertisement creates an association with a brand, which it said is mainly linked with pan masala. The regulator also referred to a Maharashtra government order that prohibits the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the product in the state for one year from the date specified in the order issued on July 13, 2026. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Maharashtra FDA issue notices to the actors?

The notices were issued over Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff's advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand. The FDA believes the ad may violate the Food Safety and Standards Act and associates with pan masala.

What is Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC's stance on the FDA's action?

Shaina NC backed the FDA's decision, stating it is in the right direction should be viewed as a decision in the public interest.

Where were the notices sent to the involved actors?

Notices were sent to Ajay Devgn at his residence in Juhu, Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat in Bandra, and Tiger Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

What broader action is the Maharashtra FDA taking regarding such products?

The Maharashtra FDA is increasing checks against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine. A state order also prohibits the manufacture, storage, and sale of these products.

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ajay Devgn Maharashtra FDA SHAH RUKH KHAN SHiv Sena Shaina NC Elaichi Advertisement Vimal Elaichi
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