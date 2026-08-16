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English NewsNewsBangladesh Sets 2 Conditions For PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Seeks Hasina Extradition

Bangladesh Sets 2 Conditions For PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Seeks Hasina Extradition

Bangladesh sets two conditions for Tarique Rahman’s India visit, seeking Sheikh Hasina’s extradition and the handover of accused killers of Sharif Osman Hadi.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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  • India maintains extradition requests are legal matters for due process.

Bangladesh has set out two key conditions for a proposed bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, linking the trip to its demands for action against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others. Dhaka says a “propitious environment” must first be created for the visit and has asked New Delhi to act on its extradition requests. India, however, maintains that extradition is a legal matter that will be dealt with accordingly.

Two Conditions

In a statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says officials from Dhaka and New Delhi have been in contact for several weeks over the possibility of Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit to India.

According to Dhaka, the process was affected by Sheikh Hasina’s open press interaction in New Delhi on August 5. Hasina has been convicted by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh says it has asked India to take swift action on two matters before a suitable environment for the visit can be established.

First, Dhaka wants India to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives to Bangladesh.

Second, it has asked New Delhi to hand over the accused killers of political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, citing the countries’ bilateral extradition treaty.

Bangladesh says it is awaiting India’s response to these requests.

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark

India’s Stand

India’s position remains unchanged, with the Ministry of External Affairs describing extradition as a legal issue.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s approach to the matter has not changed and that any extradition request will be handled according to the applicable legal process.

The Bangladeshi ministry says it will continue to pursue its “Bangladesh First” policy and seeks friendly relations with neighbouring countries based on sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual benefit.

The proposed visit has therefore emerged against a backdrop of sensitive diplomatic issues between the two neighbours, with Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India and Bangladesh’s extradition demands remaining central to the discussions.

Also Read: Asish Banerjee Death: What Purported Suicide Note Said About Corruption Allegations

Before You Go

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tarique Rahman Sheikh Hasina’s Extradition Tarique Rahman PM Modi
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