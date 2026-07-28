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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBadshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Intensify After Actor Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'I Felt Overwhelmed By Husband's Influence'

Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Intensify After Actor Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'I Felt Overwhelmed By Husband's Influence'

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi has shared an emotional Instagram note amid growing split rumours. The actor says she stayed silent out of fear before choosing "courage over fear."

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Isha Rikhi posted a cryptic note about past silence due to fear.
  • She revealed fear of husband's influence kept her quiet previously.
  • Earlier post featured montage with Badshah, fueling separation rumors.
  • Neither Badshah nor Isha publicly clarified their marital status yet.

Speculation around rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rakhi's marriage has gathered fresh momentum after the Punjabi actor shared a cryptic statement on social media. Days after another cryptic post that left fans questioning whether the couple were facing difficulties, Isha returned to Instagram with another deeply personal note, saying she had remained silent for a long time because she was afraid.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Marriage Questions With Witty ‘Will You Pay Catering Bill?’ Reply

Isha Rikhi Says Fear Kept Her Silent For Years

On Monday evening, Isha posted a lengthy note on Instagram, opening up about choosing to remain quiet despite her emotional struggles.

She wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

The actor did not explain what led to the statement or clarify whether it was connected to the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage.

Several members of the entertainment industry responded to her latest statement with messages of support. Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul commented, "You're strong," while actor Jasmine Bhasin commented with a heart emoji. Actor Priyal Gor wrote, "Love you, Ishu." Punjabi actor Shruti Sodhi said, "You are a strong woman. And everyone is with you". Actor and model Chetna Pande commented, "Never be sacred …".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Earlier Instagram Post Fuelled Separation Rumours

The latest message follows another emotional Instagram post shared just days ago. Isha uploaded a montage featuring moments with Badshah, including clips from their private wedding ceremony.

She captioned her post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

ALSO READ: ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

Badshah And Isha Rikhi Kept Their Relationship Private

Badshah and Isha Rikhi tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year after keeping their relationship away from the public eye. News of their wedding surfaced only after videos were shared by Isha's mother, following which the actor confirmed the marriage during an Instagram AMA.

Although Isha's statement has intensified speculation about the state of her marriage, she has not directly addressed the rumours or disclosed further details. Badshah has also not responded publicly to her post, leaving fans waiting to see whether either of them will clarify the situation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Isha Rikhi recently reveal about her silence?

Isha shared a note stating she remained silent for a long time due to fear of her husband's perceived influence and power. She clarified her silence was for survival, not acceptance.

Did Isha Rikhi clarify if her statement was about her marriage?

She did not explain what led to the statement or confirm if it was connected to the ongoing speculation about her marriage. She hasn't directly addressed the rumors.

What fueled earlier separation rumors about Isha Rikhi and Badshah?

Days before, Isha shared a montage with Badshah, including wedding clips, captioned: "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

When did Badshah and Isha Rikhi get married?

Badshah and Isha Rikhi tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year. They kept their relationship private before the wedding.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
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Badshah Isha Rikhi Celebrity News
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