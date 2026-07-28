Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Isha Rikhi posted a cryptic note about past silence due to fear.

She revealed fear of husband's influence kept her quiet previously.

Earlier post featured montage with Badshah, fueling separation rumors.

Neither Badshah nor Isha publicly clarified their marital status yet.

Speculation around rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rakhi's marriage has gathered fresh momentum after the Punjabi actor shared a cryptic statement on social media. Days after another cryptic post that left fans questioning whether the couple were facing difficulties, Isha returned to Instagram with another deeply personal note, saying she had remained silent for a long time because she was afraid.

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Isha Rikhi Says Fear Kept Her Silent For Years

On Monday evening, Isha posted a lengthy note on Instagram, opening up about choosing to remain quiet despite her emotional struggles.

She wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

The actor did not explain what led to the statement or clarify whether it was connected to the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage.

Several members of the entertainment industry responded to her latest statement with messages of support. Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul commented, "You're strong," while actor Jasmine Bhasin commented with a heart emoji. Actor Priyal Gor wrote, "Love you, Ishu." Punjabi actor Shruti Sodhi said, "You are a strong woman. And everyone is with you". Actor and model Chetna Pande commented, "Never be sacred …".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Earlier Instagram Post Fuelled Separation Rumours

The latest message follows another emotional Instagram post shared just days ago. Isha uploaded a montage featuring moments with Badshah, including clips from their private wedding ceremony.

She captioned her post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Kept Their Relationship Private

Badshah and Isha Rikhi tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year after keeping their relationship away from the public eye. News of their wedding surfaced only after videos were shared by Isha's mother, following which the actor confirmed the marriage during an Instagram AMA.

Although Isha's statement has intensified speculation about the state of her marriage, she has not directly addressed the rumours or disclosed further details. Badshah has also not responded publicly to her post, leaving fans waiting to see whether either of them will clarify the situation.