Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhasin believes some ask simply to provoke a reaction.

Television stars Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been among the industry's most-loved couples ever since their romance blossomed on Bigg Boss 14. While fans continue to speculate about their wedding plans, Jasmin has now addressed the constant questions, saying the couple will marry when they feel the time is right.

Jasmin Hits Back At Constant Wedding Questions

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jasmin said she finds it strange that people keep spreading rumours about her wedding date and repeatedly ask when she plans to get married.

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Responding candidly, the actress said, "Why is everyone so concerned? You're not paying for the catering or decorating the venue. We'll get married when we decide to. Just mind your own business. You'll know when it happens."

She added that marriage is a personal decision and does not require public approval or constant speculation.

'People Enjoy Asking The Same Question'

Jasmin also suggested that some people repeatedly ask about their wedding simply to provoke a reaction. She said the couple deliberately chooses not to respond to such speculation because it is a conscious decision.

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The actress further remarked that some people may project their own unhappiness onto others, adding that everyone should respect personal boundaries instead of constantly questioning their relationship.

Jasmin and Aly first met on Bigg Boss 14, where they began as close friends before falling in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years, and the couple now live together.

On the professional front, Aly Goni recently appeared as a wildcard contestant on Prime Video's reality show Alliance and emerged as the winner of Laughter Chef Season 3. Meanwhile, Jasmin is set to feature in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which premieres on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The season also features contestants including Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhat, Ruhanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, Orry and Harsh Gujral.