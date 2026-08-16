A round was accidentally fired during the inspection of a declared weapon. This incident resulted in injuries to two AAICLAS screeners.
Passenger's Gun Goes Off At Varanasi Airport During Weapons Check; Two Injured
The incident took place at around 9:30 am on August 16, when a passenger travelling to Mumbai on IX-1810 along with his wife declared a weapon for carriage on the flight.
- Weapon accidentally fired at Varanasi airport, injuring two.
- Passenger declared weapon; a round fired during inspection.
- Injured screeners received treatment; police are investigating incident.
Two people were injured after a round was accidentally fired during the inspection of a declared weapon at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to a statement from the airport authority.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am on August 16, when a passenger travelling to Mumbai on IX-1810 along with his wife declared a weapon for carriage on the flight.
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Round Fired During Weapon Check
According to the airport authority, a round was fired during the inspection of the weapon, injuring two AAICLAS screeners.
Both injured screeners were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment.
“Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway,” the Varanasi Airport Director said, according to the news agency ANI.
The airport authority said the local police were informed about the incident. An investigation into the incident is underway.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport?
When did the incident occur?
The incident took place on Sunday, August 16, at around 9:30 am. The airport director's statement mentioned the date as 16.08.2026.
Who was injured in the incident?
Two AAICLAS screeners were injured when the round was fired. They were subsequently taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment.
What is the current status of the incident?
Local police have been informed about the incident. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.