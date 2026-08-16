Passenger's Gun Goes Off At Varanasi Airport During Weapons Check; Two Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Weapon accidentally fired at Varanasi airport, injuring two.

Passenger declared weapon; a round fired during inspection.

Injured screeners received treatment; police are investigating incident.

Two people were injured after a round was accidentally fired during the inspection of a declared weapon at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to a statement from the airport authority.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am on August 16, when a passenger travelling to Mumbai on IX-1810 along with his wife declared a weapon for carriage on the flight.

ALSO READ: Farmers’ Delhi March Begins Today: Haryana-Punjab Khanauri Border Sealed Ahead Of 228-Km Protest

Round Fired During Weapon Check

According to the airport authority, a round was fired during the inspection of the weapon, injuring two AAICLAS screeners.

Both injured screeners were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment.

“Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway,” the Varanasi Airport Director said, according to the news agency ANI.

The airport authority said the local police were informed about the incident. An investigation into the incident is underway.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Techie Suffocates Wife To Death After Argument, Then Dies By Suicide