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English NewsNewsKiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark

Kiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark

Kiren Rijiju lists those he calls “dimagi naxals” and hits back at P Chidambaram, who says he is “proud” to be one.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi had urged isolating such mindsets in his speech.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call opposition leaders “dimagi naxals”, arguing that the label applies only to those who support Maoists, separatists or attempts to undermine India’s unity. Rijiju’s remarks come after Congress leader P Chidambaram says he is “proud” to be a “dimagi naxal” in response to PM Modi’s Independence Day speech. 

Rijiju Clarifies Remark

Rijiju says Modi’s statement is not directed at opposition leaders as a group. In a post on X, he lists those he describes as “dimagi naxals”: people who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who back separatists and support Article 370.

The minister also shares a video featuring Sharjeel Imam discussing the strategic Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the “chicken neck”. Rijiju says only people who support individuals making such statements should be described as “dimagi naxals”.

Chidambaram Hits Back

Rijiju’s clarification follows a political row triggered by Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The Prime Minister urges citizens and authorities to “identify and isolate” people with what he describes as a “dimagi naxal” mindset.

Congress leader P Chidambaram subsequently hits back at Modi, saying he is “proud” to be a “dimagi naxal”. His response adds a fresh political dimension to the debate over the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’

Modi’s Maoist Warning

In his Independence Day speech, Modi says government action since 2014 has largely brought an end to the jungle insurgency, which he says claimed the lives of more than 3,500 security personnel.

However, he alleges that people with a Maoist mindset had earlier occupied influential positions within the government system, including roles as advisers on government committees, allowing them to influence public policy.

Also Read: 'Proud To Be Dimagi Naxal': P Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Amid I-Day Speech Row

Before You Go

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Modi Independence Day Speech PM Modi Dimagi Naxal
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