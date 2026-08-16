Kiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi had urged isolating such mindsets in his speech.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call opposition leaders “dimagi naxals”, arguing that the label applies only to those who support Maoists, separatists or attempts to undermine India’s unity. Rijiju’s remarks come after Congress leader P Chidambaram says he is “proud” to be a “dimagi naxal” in response to PM Modi’s Independence Day speech.

Rijiju Clarifies Remark

Rijiju says Modi’s statement is not directed at opposition leaders as a group. In a post on X, he lists those he describes as “dimagi naxals”: people who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who back separatists and support Article 370.

PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:



1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.

2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.

4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026

The minister also shares a video featuring Sharjeel Imam discussing the strategic Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the “chicken neck”. Rijiju says only people who support individuals making such statements should be described as “dimagi naxals”.

Only those who support these kind of people are called "Dimagi Naxals". pic.twitter.com/Gtcmj7rLfL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026

Chidambaram Hits Back

Rijiju’s clarification follows a political row triggered by Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The Prime Minister urges citizens and authorities to “identify and isolate” people with what he describes as a “dimagi naxal” mindset.

Congress leader P Chidambaram subsequently hits back at Modi, saying he is “proud” to be a “dimagi naxal”. His response adds a fresh political dimension to the debate over the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’

Modi’s Maoist Warning

In his Independence Day speech, Modi says government action since 2014 has largely brought an end to the jungle insurgency, which he says claimed the lives of more than 3,500 security personnel.

However, he alleges that people with a Maoist mindset had earlier occupied influential positions within the government system, including roles as advisers on government committees, allowing them to influence public policy.

Also Read: 'Proud To Be Dimagi Naxal': P Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Amid I-Day Speech Row