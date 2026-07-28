Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Over Hacking Campaign That Leaked Unreleased Music, Private Content

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ariana Grande sued unidentified hackers over years-long cyber campaign.

Hackers stole and leaked 45 unreleased songs in 2023.

Stolen content was sold online; Grande seeks accountability.

Ariana Grande has launched legal proceedings against unidentified hackers she claims orchestrated a years-long cyber campaign targeting people within her professional circle. According to the lawsuit, the alleged attacks resulted in unreleased music, private photographs, recording session footage and other confidential material being stolen before being sold online. The singer is now seeking to identify those responsible and hold them accountable through the courts.

ALSO READ: ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

Lawsuit Targets Unidentified Hackers

The lawsuit filed on Monday in the Los Angeles Country Superior Court and names John Doe 1 and John Does 2 through 100 as defendants. Grande alleges the unknown individuals carried out a coordinated hacking operation by compromising the digital accounts and devices of photographers, producers and other trusted collaborators who had access to unreleased content.

The complaint accuses the defendants of invasion of privacy, violating California's Comprehensive Data Access and Fraud Act, and conversion. Since the identities of those involved remain unknown, Grande is expected to seek court approval to issue subpoenas to internet service providers and online platforms in an effort to trace the alleged hackers through their digital records.

Complaint Says Dozens Of Songs Leaked In 2023

The legal filing claims the alleged cyber activity intensified over time. It states that 45 unreleased Ariana Grande songs were stolen and leaked online during 2023 alone.

"In 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Ms. Grande were hacked, stolen, and leaked by Defendants," the complaint alleges. "Since her music debut in 2011, hundreds of similar leaks have taken place."

Among the songs that have reportedly surfaced online are Fantasize, White Tee and more.

ALSO READ: CBFC Trims 8-Second Lip-Lock Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Stolen Material Allegedly Sold Online

Grande's legal team alleges the hackers did not stop at obtaining the files. The complaint claims the stolen material, including unreleased masters, demo recordings, music video assets, recording session footage, behind-the-scenes photographs and album outtakes, was sold in batches through third-party payment services.

The lawsuit further alleges that individuals who purchased the content have continued distributing it across multiple online platforms.

Grande Seeks To Identify Those Responsible

Although the defendants remain unidentified, the singer's legal filing makes clear that the purpose of the lawsuit is to uncover their identities and pursue accountability.

Grande is suing unnamed John Does to "uncover the identities of these currently unknown and unscrupulous individuals in order to hold them accountable for their invasive and reprehensible conduct."

The lawsuit further states that "it is imperative to Ms. Grande to ensure, on behalf of herself and others, that such conduct is deterred to the fullest extent possible."