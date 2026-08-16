OPINION | India Can Counter MECCA, But US Playing With Fire Concerns All

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US silence suggests endorsement, risking new independent regional power.

In a significant development on the chessboard of the Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan has recently made a smart move by establishing a three-nation Sunni defense alliance known as the MECCA joint defense agreement. This initiative follows the bilateral defense agreement signed with Saudi Arabia last September, which has been portrayed by Pakistani leadership as a deterrent against potential aggression from India. The formation of this alliance is expected to enhance Pakistan's strategic influence in West Asia, thereby complicating the security dynamics for India in the region. However, it is essential to recognize that India possesses a robust array of diplomatic and military capabilities that can be mobilized to counter any collaborative efforts by Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The bilateral defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which was celebrated in Pakistani media as a pivotal strategic advancement, has not yet demonstrated its effectiveness in practice. Observers, particularly from Pakistan, have emphasized the NATO-like provision within the MECCA agreement, which stipulates that an attack on one member would be considered an attack on all. Yet, this assertion overlooks the reality that the two nations have struggled to fully honour their previous commitments under the defense cooperation agreement established last September. This inconsistency raises questions about the reliability of such alliances and their potential to serve as a genuine deterrent against Indian military actions.

India-Saudi Ties And The Potential For Conflict

Should a conflict arise between the MECCA alliance and India, the repercussions would be profound and far-reaching, a scenario that Saudi Arabia, as a strategic partner of India, would likely seek to avoid. To deepen defence and security relations, India and Saudi Arabia have already proactively established a strategic partnership council and a joint committee focused on defense cooperation. With India's extensive arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles, it is clear that the nation is prepared to utilize its military capabilities to safeguard its interests. The complexities of this evolving situation underscore the necessity for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue to prevent escalation and ensure regional stability.

However, the silence of the United States regarding the MECCA pact raises significant concerns for India, as it suggests an implicit endorsement of the burgeoning Sunni alliance among three nations. US seems to be playing with fire. This alliance has emerged during a renewed effort by the U.S. administration to revitalize the Abraham Accords, which aim to facilitate de facto recognition of Israel by various Arab states. Although there have been no new signatories to the Abraham Accords recently, the MECCA pact is poised for potential expansion beyond the confines of West Asia. Dubbed the "Sunni NATO," this coalition is perceived by President Trump as a strategic measure to counteract the possible ascendancy of Iran in a post-war stabilized West Asia.

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India's Deepening Ties With The Arabian Region

The formation of this emerging alliance, coupled with Iran's counteractions through its proxies in Yemen, Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, could lead to a precarious state of flux in the West Asian region. Such developments are likely to be viewed unfavourably by India, which has made significant strides in fostering relationships with various Arabian states over the past decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally invested his political capital in cultivating a sense of camaraderie and brotherhood with the leaders of the broader Arabian region, recognizing the importance of these ties for India's strategic interests.

India's relationship with the Arabian region is particularly noteworthy, as it is home to approximately ten million overseas Indians whose contributions have been instrumental in the economic prosperity and political stability of these states. The significance of this region is further underscored by the substantial foreign exchange earnings that India derives from its interactions with these countries. Despite these advantages, India has struggled to effectively leverage its contributions to enhance its strategic influence and elevate its profile within the region. This challenge underscores the need for a more robust diplomatic approach to ensure that India's interests are safeguarded amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape.

MECCA Pact And Pakistan's Bid To Counter India

The MECCA pact represents Pakistan's attempt to counter India's growing strategic influence in the region, aiming to prevent India from expanding its foothold. India's strengthening ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, such as the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, have diminished Pakistan's regional sway. However, the MECCA pact is unlikely to deter India's partners from further enhancing their collaborations.

Arab nations have recognized that India offers advantages that Pakistan cannot match, including a robust and stable economy that serves as a lucrative market for investment. This economic dynamic underscores India's appeal as a partner, further complicating Pakistan's efforts to assert its influence in the region.

Concerns Over An "Islamic NATO"

The characterization of the MECCA pact as an "Islamic NATO" raises concerns, particularly as it primarily unites Sunni-majority nations, potentially isolating Shia-led Iran. The involvement of regimes influenced by extremist ideologies, including Pakistan's claim of providing a nuclear umbrella, poses risks for global stability. As the pact seeks to expand its membership, it may inadvertently foster rival military alliances, prompting a nuclear arms race among nations in West Asia and challenging the existing geopolitical landscape.

The potential shift away from the United States' security umbrella could signify a gradual decline in American influence in the region, paving the way for the emergence of an independent Islamic coalition equipped with its own nuclear and missile capabilities, potentially supported by China. This transition suggests that China may assume the role of a primary technology provider for this new alliance, thereby altering the geopolitical landscape. While the MECCA agreement does not explicitly address nuclear capabilities, critics contend that the alliance may seek justification for nuclear armament, arguing that an Islamic NATO would necessitate such capabilities to ensure its security and deterrence.

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Why The "Islamic NATO" Comparison Remains Premature

The notion of an Islamic NATO, however, appears to be an exaggerated concept at this stage. The MECCA pact remains largely theoretical and would require substantial investment and a considerable amount of time to establish a permanent military command structure. Analysts based in the Gulf region are questioning whether Turkey's recent actions reflect a growing skepticism regarding the reliability of the United States and NATO. There are speculations about Turkey potentially withdrawing from NATO if the Islamic NATO materializes, as Turkey aspires to position itself as the leader of the Islamic world. The initiation of the MECCA pact marks a significant step in this direction, with Pakistan poised to support Turkey, thereby positioning Turkey as a counterpart to the United States within this new framework.

Alliance Expansion And India's Security Concerns

As the membership of this alliance expands to include predominantly Sunni nations, the focus will likely shift towards safeguarding the interests of the Sunni community. This could lead to the MECCA alliance adopting communal dimensions, further fuelling discussions around Islamic supremacy in relation to Christian or Hindu faiths. Such developments may exacerbate religious tensions in India's vicinity, potentially influencing domestic politics in India itself, where an anti-India narrative infused with religious sentiments could dominate the political landscape. This emerging security architecture in Asia, still in its formative stages, may eventually evolve into a significant challenge to the US-led NATO, with Turkey at the helm, thereby redefining the regional power dynamics.

(Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)