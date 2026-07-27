Influencer Abhinav Bisht, Who Made Viral NEET Protest Reels, Gets Instagram Account Back

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhinav Bisht rapidly gained followers from CJP protest videos.

Instagram suspended his 635,000-follower account without prior notice.

He quickly started a new account, regaining nearly 130,000 followers.

The reason for his account's suspension remains unclear.

A week ago, Abhinav Bisht was one of Instagram's fastest-rising creators after his light-hearted videos from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests attracted millions of views. Then, without warning, his account disappeared. The Delhi-based creator, who had amassed more than 635,000 followers within days, says Instagram suspended his profile without prior notice. Rather than waiting for the issue to be resolved, Bisht started afresh with a new account that has already drawn nearly 130,000 followers in hours. His rapid comeback has become almost as remarkable as the viral rise that first put him in the spotlight.

Viral Rise During CJP Protests

Abhinav Bisht became a familiar face on Instagram after documenting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations linked to the NEET exam paper leak controversy. While many creators focused on speeches and political developments, Bisht chose a different approach. He mixed trending Reels formats with spontaneous interactions from the protest venue, creating short videos that appealed to younger audiences.

Abhinav Bisht, whose Instagram videos garnered millions of views during the Jantar Mantar protest, says that his account (isaac1rl) has been suspended. He has created another account. pic.twitter.com/HmrMHUNFwk — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) July 27, 2026

The strategy worked. Several clips crossed millions of views, helping his follower count jump from around 5,000 to more than 635,000 in only a few days.

Account Suspension Triggers Fresh Start

The momentum came to an unexpected stop on 26 July when Bisht discovered during a YouTube livestream that his Instagram account had been suspended. According to the creator, the action was taken without any prior warning from Meta. The following day, he launched a new Instagram profile and uploaded a Reel explaining that he still did not know why the original account had been removed. He also appealed to followers to help spread the word while he attempted to recover the suspended profile.

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Bisht later shared Instagram's notification, which stated that he could request a review of the decision and that the account would be permanently disabled if no appeal was submitted within 180 days.

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Followers Return Within Hours

Instead of changing his content strategy, Bisht began reposting the protest videos that had initially made him popular. The response was immediate, with thousands of users following his new account within hours. The profile quickly approached the 130,000-follower mark, showing that much of his audience had chosen to return despite the setback.







Abhinav Bisht Gets His Instagram Account Back



As of July 27, 2026, Delhi-based content creator Abhinav Bisht has not gotten his original Instagram account back yet, but he has launched a brand-new page to rebuild his following. His original handle (@issac1rl), which skyrocketed from 5,000 followers to over 635,000 in a matter of days due to his viral, TikTok-style reels from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and NEET-UG protest sites, was suddenly suspended by Meta on July 26, 2026.





