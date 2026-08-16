Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complaint seeks legal action; BJP warns high court intervention.

BJP leaders in Karnataka’s Mangaluru have lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her alleged conduct during the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. BJP leader Vikas Puttur has accused Gandhi of disrupting the programme and allegedly asking party workers to stop the song. The complaint, filed at Urwa police station, seeks legal action and registration of an FIR. Puttur has warned that he will approach the Karnataka High Court if the state government or police fail to act on the allegations.

Complaint Filed

Speaking about the complaint, Puttur said the events at the Congress headquarters had been witnessed by the entire country and claimed that the Congress had historically opposed ‘Vande Mataram’. He alleged that Gandhi appeared to interrupt proceedings while the song was being performed during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Puttur argued that any alleged disrespect towards the national song should have legal consequences, regardless of a person’s position or influence. He urged the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter without political interference.

High Court Warning

The BJP leader said he would seek judicial intervention if the Karnataka government or police failed to take action. He said he had faith in the judicial system and would approach the Karnataka High Court to ensure that the complaint was dealt with according to law.

Puttur also appealed to the police to ensure that the investigation remained free from political pressure. The complaint is currently awaiting examination by the authorities, and no formal police action has been announced so far.

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What Happened?

The controversy centres on an Independence Day programme held at the Congress headquarters on August 15. During the event, ‘Vande Mataram’ was performed in the presence of senior Congress leaders.

BJP leaders have alleged that some leaders on stage were seen speaking among themselves and appeared uncomfortable as the song continued. They have described the alleged conduct as disrespectful to the national song and called for legal action.

Police will examine the complaint and decide whether an FIR or further action is warranted.

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