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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaty Perry Performs With 10-Year-Old Norwegian Singer At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: WATCH

Katy Perry Performs With 10-Year-Old Norwegian Singer At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: WATCH

Katy Perry surprised fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony by performing alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka. Here’s why the young vocalist joined her on stage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katy Perry performed with 10-year-old singer Tius Luka.
  • Luka's 2021 vocals inspired Perry's song, she revealed.
  • Ceremony featured diverse artists and Perry's unique attire.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony delivered its share of star power, but one of the most trending moments came from an unexpected young performance. As fans gathered at SoFi Stadium ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay, Katy Perry stepped onto the field accompanied by 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka.

ALSO READ: Did Shakira Use A Body Double At The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Viral Debate Erupts Online

Young Singer Shares The Stage With Katy Perry

Around 10 minutes before kick-off, Perry appeared in front of the packed stadium crowd to perform her song Wonder. Joining her on stage was Luka, who held her hand as he sang the opening and closing lines of the track.

It was the identity of her young duet partner that left many viewers asking the same question: who is Tius Luka?

Why Tius Luka Was Part Of The Performance

The connection between Perry and Luka dates back several years. The Norwegian singer originally recorded vocals for Wonder in 2021 when he was just five years old.

Ahead of the World Cup ceremony, Perry shared a video featuring the pair and explained how his voice influenced the song.

"I heard his voice in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for 'Wonder' and added it to my sixth album. Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Lights Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Toronto With ‘Siir Siir’ Performance: WATCH

Star-Studded Performances Bring The Ceremony To Life

The opening ceremony began with a lively marching band performance before a lineup of global music stars took over the stage. Artists including Future, Tyla, Anitta and Lisa added to the spectacle, helping create an energetic atmosphere inside the stadium. The production embraced the spirit of Los Angeles, with vibrant costumes and eye-catching set pieces inspired by the city's street culture, artistic identity and entertainment heritage.

Perry also became a talking point for her bold fashion choice. The pop star stepped onto the field in a futuristic silver ensemble featuring an oversized sculptural frame around the waist, a design that gave the outfit a distinctive and dramatic silhouette.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tius Luka?

Tius Luka is a 10-year-old Norwegian singer who performed alongside Katy Perry at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. He sang the opening and closing lines of Perry's song

What was Tius Luka's connection to Katy Perry's song

Tius Luka recorded vocals for 'Wonder'.

Who else performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

The star-studded ceremony featured performances from global music artists including Future, Tyla, Anitta, and Lisa. A lively marching band also performed at the start.

Where did the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 took place at SoFi Stadium. This was ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony Tius Luka
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