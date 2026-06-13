Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katy Perry performed with 10-year-old singer Tius Luka.

Luka's 2021 vocals inspired Perry's song, she revealed.

Ceremony featured diverse artists and Perry's unique attire.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony delivered its share of star power, but one of the most trending moments came from an unexpected young performance. As fans gathered at SoFi Stadium ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay, Katy Perry stepped onto the field accompanied by 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka.

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Young Singer Shares The Stage With Katy Perry

Around 10 minutes before kick-off, Perry appeared in front of the packed stadium crowd to perform her song Wonder. Joining her on stage was Luka, who held her hand as he sang the opening and closing lines of the track.

It was the identity of her young duet partner that left many viewers asking the same question: who is Tius Luka?

The way Katy Perry gave this kid a huge platform at the World Cup, where millions were watching… truly won our hearts pic.twitter.com/c5mjBVkYWf — kanishk (@kaxishk) June 13, 2026

Why Tius Luka Was Part Of The Performance

The connection between Perry and Luka dates back several years. The Norwegian singer originally recorded vocals for Wonder in 2021 when he was just five years old.

Ahead of the World Cup ceremony, Perry shared a video featuring the pair and explained how his voice influenced the song.

"I heard his voice in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for 'Wonder' and added it to my sixth album. Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

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Star-Studded Performances Bring The Ceremony To Life

The opening ceremony began with a lively marching band performance before a lineup of global music stars took over the stage. Artists including Future, Tyla, Anitta and Lisa added to the spectacle, helping create an energetic atmosphere inside the stadium. The production embraced the spirit of Los Angeles, with vibrant costumes and eye-catching set pieces inspired by the city's street culture, artistic identity and entertainment heritage.

Perry also became a talking point for her bold fashion choice. The pop star stepped onto the field in a futuristic silver ensemble featuring an oversized sculptural frame around the waist, a design that gave the outfit a distinctive and dramatic silhouette.