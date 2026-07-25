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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Mishra Hints At New Toxic Song Ahead Of Yash Film's Release, Fans Decode Cryptic Tease

Vishal Mishra Hints At New Toxic Song Ahead Of Yash Film's Release, Fans Decode Cryptic Tease

Vishal Mishra has teased a new song from Yash's Toxic, prompting fans to speculate that the film's fourth track is on the way ahead of its worldwide release on August 26, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Composer Vishal Mishra's tweet sparked new 'Toxic' song speculation.
  • Official film account reposted, confirming the musical collaboration and anticipation.
  • Mishra indicated he is currently working on film's fourth song.

Excitement surrounding Yash's upcoming film Toxic continues to build as composer and singer Vishal Mishra appears to have dropped another hint about the soundtrack. His latest social media tweet has fuelled fresh speculation that a new song is on the way, with fans eagerly trying to decode every update ahead of the film's worldwide release on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In London With Family As Silence On NEET Paper Leak Disappoint Many

Vishal Mishra's Cryptic Post Sparks Fresh Speculation

A few days after Tabaahi became a major talking point online, Vishal Mishra shared another intriguing update on Instagram that immediately caught fans' attention. The musician revealed that work on the fourth song from Toxic is currently in progress.

Taking to his social media account, he wrote, "You have no idea what’s about to come"

Although Mishra did not directly mention Toxic, fans quickly connected the post to the film's soundtrack and began speculating that another song announcement could be around the corner.

The excitement grew further when the film's official X account reposted his update, adding, "An (Un)Predictable Spectacle and @VishalMMishra's Soul stirring sound."

ALSO READ: Jyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign

Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions

Vishal Mishra's cryptic update quickly triggered a wave of reactions online as fans tried to guess what was coming next.

One user commented, "Is it about #ToxicTheMovie"

Another asked, "When it’s coming bro, timings please."

A third fan wrote, "You're talking about toxic song but not releasing it!"

Another user speculated, "Another love song haa vishal bhai ?"

Meanwhile, one fan summed up the growing anticipation, saying, "Don't even know if it's related to toxic , but desperate me is looking forward to it."

Toxic's Music Continues To Build Momentum

Music has emerged as one of the biggest attractions of Toxic. The film features a strong team of composers, including Vishal Mishra, Ravi Basrur, Tanishk Bagchi and Faheem Abdullah, while Basrur is also behind the background score.

Mishra has already contributed Tabaahi along with three other songs for the film. Another track has been composed jointly with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the latest update on the music for Yash's film Toxic?

Composer Vishal Mishra hinted on social media that work on the fourth song for Toxic is currently in progress. This sparked fresh speculation among fans.

Who are the composers for the film Toxic?

The film features a strong team of composers including Vishal Mishra, Ravi Basrur, Tanishk Bagchi, and Faheem Abdullah. Ravi Basrur is also handling the background score.

When is the film Toxic scheduled for release?

Yash's upcoming film Toxic is set for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026.

Has Vishal Mishra already contributed songs to Toxic?

Yes, Vishal Mishra has already contributed Tabaahi and three other songs for the film. He also worked on another track jointly with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Vishal Mishra ENtertainment News Toxic Songs
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