Vishal Mishra Hints At New Toxic Song Ahead Of Yash Film's Release, Fans Decode Cryptic Tease

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Composer Vishal Mishra's tweet sparked new 'Toxic' song speculation.

Official film account reposted, confirming the musical collaboration and anticipation.

Mishra indicated he is currently working on film's fourth song.

Excitement surrounding Yash's upcoming film Toxic continues to build as composer and singer Vishal Mishra appears to have dropped another hint about the soundtrack. His latest social media tweet has fuelled fresh speculation that a new song is on the way, with fans eagerly trying to decode every update ahead of the film's worldwide release on August 26, 2026.

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Vishal Mishra's Cryptic Post Sparks Fresh Speculation

A few days after Tabaahi became a major talking point online, Vishal Mishra shared another intriguing update on Instagram that immediately caught fans' attention. The musician revealed that work on the fourth song from Toxic is currently in progress.

Taking to his social media account, he wrote, "You have no idea what’s about to come"

You have no idea what’s about to come ❤️‍🔥 — Vishal Mishra (@VishalMMishra) July 25, 2026

Although Mishra did not directly mention Toxic, fans quickly connected the post to the film's soundtrack and began speculating that another song announcement could be around the corner.

The excitement grew further when the film's official X account reposted his update, adding, "An (Un)Predictable Spectacle and @VishalMMishra's Soul stirring sound."

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Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions

Vishal Mishra's cryptic update quickly triggered a wave of reactions online as fans tried to guess what was coming next.

One user commented, "Is it about #ToxicTheMovie"

Another asked, "When it’s coming bro, timings please."

A third fan wrote, "You're talking about toxic song but not releasing it!"

Another user speculated, "Another love song haa vishal bhai ?"

Meanwhile, one fan summed up the growing anticipation, saying, "Don't even know if it's related to toxic , but desperate me is looking forward to it."

Toxic's Music Continues To Build Momentum

Music has emerged as one of the biggest attractions of Toxic. The film features a strong team of composers, including Vishal Mishra, Ravi Basrur, Tanishk Bagchi and Faheem Abdullah, while Basrur is also behind the background score.

Mishra has already contributed Tabaahi along with three other songs for the film. Another track has been composed jointly with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah.