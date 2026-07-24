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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey with his wife Sheetal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty and Pragya Jaiswal were snapped in Mumbai at various events
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities snapped in Mumbai.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
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