India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey with his wife Sheetal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty and Pragya Jaiswal were snapped in Mumbai at various events

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey with his wife Sheetal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty and Pragya Jaiswal were snapped in Mumbai at various events

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities snapped in Mumbai.

1/6
Neha Sharma was recently spotted in Bandra wearing a light blue graphic t-shirt and black cycling shorts.
Neha Sharma was recently spotted in Bandra wearing a light blue graphic t-shirt and black cycling shorts.
2/6
Jasmine Bhasin spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual, white oversized sweatshirt paired with black shorts.
Jasmine Bhasin spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual, white oversized sweatshirt paired with black shorts.
3/6
Vikrant Massey spotted with his wife, Sheetal Thakur,leaving a restaurant in Juhu.
Vikrant Massey spotted with his wife, Sheetal Thakur,leaving a restaurant in Juhu.
4/6
Mihir Ahuja attending a screening event while wearing a dark, oversized faux leather jacket with a structured spread collar.
Mihir Ahuja attending a screening event while wearing a dark, oversized faux leather jacket with a structured spread collar.
5/6
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Bandra wearing a black oversized
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Bandra wearing a black oversized "UN-HERD" graphic tee paired with dark-washed denim jeans.
6/6
Pragya Jaiswal spotted arriving for a movie screening wearing a blue and white striped co-ord set from Paulmi and Harsh, featuring a collared shirt, matching top, and shorts.
Pragya Jaiswal spotted arriving for a movie screening wearing a blue and white striped co-ord set from Paulmi and Harsh, featuring a collared shirt, matching top, and shorts.
Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikrant Massey Neha Sharma Jasmine Bhasin ABP Celeb Spotted

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Entertainment
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Entertainment
'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan
'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan
Entertainment
Friday OTT Watchlist: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya And 6 More Titles Arrive
Friday OTT Watchlist: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya And 6 More Titles Arrive
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget