Jyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Jyotika supports NEET protesters, demands Education Minister's resignation.

She advocates accountability, educational reform, and democratic India.

Many film personalities also expressed solidarity with the student protest.

Actor Jyotika has voiced her support for students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Through a strongly worded Instagram post, she expressed solidarity with the demonstrators, urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, and praised young people for raising their voices on issues affecting the country's future.

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Jyotika Demands Accountability And Educational Reform

Sharing her views on Instagram, Jyotika said she stands firmly with the students and believes those in positions of responsibility must be held accountable. She also talked about the need for reforms in India's education system.

She wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan, step down. Resign. I stand with the students of our country and their future. I stand for accountability. I stand for a democratic India. I stand for educational reform."

The actor added, "Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, we aspire to be mothers who can raise children like you. We are proud of the Gen Z generation for speaking openly and fearlessly. You have all come together to prove that ‘we’ are India. Thank you for breaking through the pressures. Thank you for making us fearless. Jai Hind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

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Several Film Personalities Extend Support

Jyotika is among several film personalities who have publicly backed the ongoing student protest in Delhi. Actors including Mammootty, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shekhar Suman, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Huma Qureshi, Ayesha Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, Pratibha Ranta have also expressed their support for the movement.