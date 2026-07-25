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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign

Jyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign

Actor Jyotika has backed the NEET student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and calling for accountability and education reform.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Jyotika supports NEET protesters, demands Education Minister's resignation.
  • She advocates accountability, educational reform, and democratic India.
  • Many film personalities also expressed solidarity with the student protest.

Actor Jyotika has voiced her support for students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Through a strongly worded Instagram post, she expressed solidarity with the demonstrators, urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, and praised young people for raising their voices on issues affecting the country's future.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Says 'I Haven't Slept For Three Days' After Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar Student Protest

Jyotika Demands Accountability And Educational Reform

Sharing her views on Instagram, Jyotika said she stands firmly with the students and believes those in positions of responsibility must be held accountable. She also talked about the need for reforms in India's education system.

She wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan, step down. Resign. I stand with the students of our country and their future. I stand for accountability. I stand for a democratic India. I stand for educational reform."

The actor added, "Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, we aspire to be mothers who can raise children like you. We are proud of the Gen Z generation for speaking openly and fearlessly. You have all come together to prove that ‘we’ are India. Thank you for breaking through the pressures. Thank you for making us fearless. Jai Hind.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

ALSO READ: Dhruv Rathee Reacts To PM Modi's New Video: 'Even Thank You Can't Be Said Without A Teleprompter'

Several Film Personalities Extend Support

Jyotika is among several film personalities who have publicly backed the ongoing student protest in Delhi. Actors including Mammootty, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shekhar Suman, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Huma Qureshi, Ayesha Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, Pratibha Ranta have also expressed their support for the movement.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jyotika's stance on the NEET examination protests?

Jyotika supports the students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination at Jantar Mantar. She expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and advocates for accountability and educational reform.

Who did Jyotika call for to resign?

Jyotika urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. She believes those in positions of responsibility must be held accountable for the issues.

Why did Jyotika praise young people in her post?

Jyotika praised young people and Gen Z for raising their voices openly and fearlessly on issues affecting the country's future. She thanked them for breaking pressures and making people fearless.

Have other film personalities supported the student protests?

Yes, several other film personalities have publicly backed the student protest in Delhi. Actors including Mammootty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Salman Khan are among those who have shown support.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar NEET Protest Jyotika DHarmendra Pradhan Delhi CJP Protest
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