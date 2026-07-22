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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Actor Yash, Tiger Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Aditya Roy were spotted in Mumbai.
Celebsities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Akansha Ranjan, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar And Other Bollywood Celebrities Clicked In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
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