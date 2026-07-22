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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Actor Yash, Tiger Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Aditya Roy were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Actor Yash, Tiger Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Aditya Roy were spotted in Mumbai.

Celebsities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Richa Chadha spotted at Mumbai Airport, styled in a dark floral print blouse and a pleated skirt.
Richa Chadha spotted at Mumbai Airport, styled in a dark floral print blouse and a pleated skirt.
2/6
Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the Mumbai Airport showcasing a casual travel style, featuring a black t-shirt, loose blue jeans, a yellow cap, and black sunglasses.
Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the Mumbai Airport showcasing a casual travel style, featuring a black t-shirt, loose blue jeans, a yellow cap, and black sunglasses.
3/6
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a black Carhartt Detroit jacket with a distinct corduroy collar.
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a black Carhartt Detroit jacket with a distinct corduroy collar.
4/6
Actor Yash spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a dark grey t-shirt paired with a dark green suede-style jacket.
Actor Yash spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a dark grey t-shirt paired with a dark green suede-style jacket.
5/6
Tiger Shroff spotted in Mumbai, wearing a white henley top paired with distressed, wide-leg denim jeans.
Tiger Shroff spotted in Mumbai, wearing a white henley top paired with distressed, wide-leg denim jeans.
6/6
Sonal Chauhan spotted at Mumbai Airport, in a casual white t-shirt featuring a
Sonal Chauhan spotted at Mumbai Airport, in a casual white t-shirt featuring a "flirt" graphic paired with wide-leg blue jeans and dark sunglasses.
Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Tiger Shroff Yash Sonal Chauhan

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