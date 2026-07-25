Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister Pradhan resigned amidst the NEET-UG paper leak row.

Pradhan cited students' interest; CJP founder celebrated minister's exit.

CJP protests and Sonam Wangchuk's fast spurred minister's resignation.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday celebrated at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row.

"We have done it," Dipke announced, sharing the news of Pradhan's resignation with the protesters.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he added.

Pradhan said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and that the controversy should not leave young people “trapped in a web of confusion.”

He also noted that he had taken responsibility for the paper leak from the outset and expressed concern that “anti-national elements” could exploit the unrest at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (@cockroachjantaparty)

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Pradhan’s exit came after weeks of protests led by the CJP and student supporters at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded accountability over the alleged paper leak, reforms in public examinations and action on irregularities in the examination system.

The agitation gained further momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and later observed a hunger strike in support of the students’ demands.

Earlier today, Dipke said he had been diagnosed with typhoid and was receiving daily IV treatment, but vowed the movement would continue.

Despite his health condition, Dipke thanked CJP supporters for holding peaceful protests across the country. He said he was confident that continued demonstrations would help achieve the movement’s main demand, which was Pradhan’s resignation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and observed a 26-day hunger strike. Wangchuk ended his fast earlier this week after the Centre gave written assurances. Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, CJP had said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan steps down from his position.

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