Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested In Bihar; 13 Held So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main accused in TET paper leak arrested in Bihar.

Employees lured, paper smuggled out hidden inside shoe.

Leaked paper sold to candidates, police sting exposed racket.

Gupta's arrest raises total accused to thirteen now.

The main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has been arrested in Bihar, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

The accused, identified as Bijendra Kumar Gupta, was arrested by the Bhiwandi Police and brought to Pune Airport. He is expected to be taken to Bhiwandi shortly, where police will produce him before a court and seek his custody for further interrogation.

With Gupta's arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 13. The remaining 12 accused had earlier been remanded to judicial custody.

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TET Paper Allegedly Smuggled Out In Shoe

According to the police investigation, Gupta, along with his associate Sonu, allegedly obtained the TET question paper by luring employees of the printing press with money and promises of property.

Investigators said the question paper was then allegedly smuggled out of the printing facility hidden inside a shoe. Police claimed the paper was procured for Rs 8,000 before being circulated for sale.

The leaked paper was allegedly sold to candidates in Bhiwandi and Pune, with the accused planning to earn around Rs 1.5 crore through the racket.

The alleged scam came to light after the Bhiwandi Police posed as prospective buyers and conducted a sting operation, exposing the sale of the leaked TET paper in Bhiwandi.

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