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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested In Bihar; 13 Held So Far

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested In Bihar; 13 Held So Far

The alleged mastermind of the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, Bijendra Kumar Gupta, has been arrested in Bihar and is being brought to Bhiwandi for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Main accused in TET paper leak arrested in Bihar.
  • Employees lured, paper smuggled out hidden inside shoe.
  • Leaked paper sold to candidates, police sting exposed racket.
  • Gupta's arrest raises total accused to thirteen now.

The main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has been arrested in Bihar, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

The accused, identified as Bijendra Kumar Gupta, was arrested by the Bhiwandi Police and brought to Pune Airport. He is expected to be taken to Bhiwandi shortly, where police will produce him before a court and seek his custody for further interrogation.

With Gupta's arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 13. The remaining 12 accused had earlier been remanded to judicial custody.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Gains 1 Million Followers On Instagram After Selfie Video On NEET Paper Leak

TET Paper Allegedly Smuggled Out In Shoe

According to the police investigation, Gupta, along with his associate Sonu, allegedly obtained the TET question paper by luring employees of the printing press with money and promises of property.

Investigators said the question paper was then allegedly smuggled out of the printing facility hidden inside a shoe. Police claimed the paper was procured for Rs 8,000 before being circulated for sale.

The leaked paper was allegedly sold to candidates in Bhiwandi and Pune, with the accused planning to earn around Rs 1.5 crore through the racket.

The alleged scam came to light after the Bhiwandi Police posed as prospective buyers and conducted a sting operation, exposing the sale of the leaked TET paper in Bhiwandi.

ALSO READ: 'Using AI To Mislead Public Won't Be Tolerated': Piyush Goyal Files Police Complaint Over Deepfake Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the main accused arrested in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case?

The main accused, Bijendra Kumar Gupta, was arrested in Bihar by the Bhiwandi Police. He is suspected of obtaining the TET question paper by luring printing press employees.

How was the Maharashtra TET question paper leaked?

The paper was allegedly obtained by luring printing press employees with money and property. It was then smuggled out of the printing facility hidden inside a shoe.

How was the Maharashtra TET paper leak scam discovered?

The alleged scam came to light after the Bhiwandi Police posed as prospective buyers. They conducted a sting operation, exposing the sale of the leaked TET paper.

How many individuals have been arrested in connection with the TET paper leak case?

With Bijendra Kumar Gupta's arrest, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 13. The other 12 accused had previously been remanded to judicial custody.

Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
TET Paper Leak MAHARASHTRA NEWS Maharashtra TET Paper Leak
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