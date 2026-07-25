New Generation Asks Questions, Seeks Reasoning: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Amid CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RSS chief advocated dialogue, affection for questioning youth.

Bhagwat emphasized family engagement, parents leading by example.

He spoke on motherhood amid NEET protests, CJP demands.

Government plans anti-paper leak law amid CJP protests.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the younger generation is more inclined to question authority and stressed the need for elders to respond with dialogue and affection rather than simply expecting obedience. His remarks came amid the ongoing row over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Speaking at the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, Bhagwat said the changing outlook of young people requires a different approach from parents and elders.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," he said.

Bhagwat Calls For Stronger Family Engagement

Bhagwat urged parents to patiently answer their children's questions, continue expanding their own knowledge and lead by example, saying children learn more from conduct than instruction.

He said conversations within families had diminished and emphasised that spending time with children was essential to building trust and understanding.

ALSO READ: Rahul Slams Centre Over NEET Protest Crackdown: 'Shut Metro, Roads, Food...But Not Paper Leaks'

The RSS chief described motherhood as the foundation of human civilisation, saying the creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without it.

According to a press release, Bhagwat said asking a man to speak on motherhood was "a paradox" because it is a domain that naturally belongs to women. He also referred to the writings of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore on the subject.

"The creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood," he said, adding that a mother is a child's first teacher and remains the strongest source of emotional strength throughout life.

RSS Chief's Remarks Amid CJP Protests

Bhagwat's remarks come as the Centre and the CJP continue negotiations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. While activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, the CJP has continued its protest at Jantar Mantar, insisting that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is "non-negotiable."

The Centre has announced plans to introduce a new anti-paper leak law providing for fast-track courts, time-bound investigations and stricter punishment for examination-related offences, even as Opposition parties and student groups continue to press for accountability over the alleged irregularities.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police To Brief Media Today On 'Misleading' Claims Around Jantar Mantar Protests