Jabalpur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has designated four special fast-track courts for trial of cases of paper leaks in examinations and related irregularities, and asked them to dispose of cases within three months after filing of charge sheets.

The decision came two days after the Central government assured setting up of fast-track courts to hear cases related to malpractices in examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), amid widespread protests by students and activists over the medical entrance exam paper leak in May and to seek accountability for irregularities.

Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia on Friday night designated the district and additional sessions courts in four districts as special fast-track courts to try offences under the Lok Pariksha (Anuchit Sadhano Ka Nivaran) Adhiniyam, 2024 and related offences.

A day earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that fast-track courts will be set up in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur cities for speedy hearing of paper leak cases, and to ensure swift justice and stringent punishment to the culprits.

These include 18th District and Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Patel in Bhopal, 8th District and Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Akhand in Gwalior, 27th District and Additional Sessions Judge Anand Kumar Sehlam in Jabalpur, and 26th District and Additional Sessions Judge Dr Shubhra Singh in Indore, a government statement said.

This initiative aims to maintain the sanctity, transparency, and credibility of public examinations and ensure speedy and effective judicial disposal of such cases, it added.

These special fast track courts will try offences punishable under the Lok Pariksha (Anuchit Sadhano Ka Nivaran) Adhiniyam, 2024, as well as offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 related to such cases, and other related matters investigated by the relevant investigating agencies referred by the State Government or the Central Government.

The jurisdiction of each special fast track court will extend to the designated districts adjoining its headquarters, ensuring effective judicial administration across the state through these four courts, the statement said.

The High Court has also directed the concerned principal district and sessions judges to ensure that the designated special fast track courts make every effort to complete the trial and deliver the judgement within three months from the date of submission of the charge sheet.

The establishment of these Special Fast Track Courts is expected to ensure speedy prosecution and speedy disposal of cases involving crimes related to public examinations.

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