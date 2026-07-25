Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In London With Family As Silence On NEET Paper Leak Sparks Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan seen in London amidst ongoing NEET protests.

Khan remains silent as other stars support student protests.

Social media discusses Khan's silence amid widespread NEET outrage.

Actor is currently filming his upcoming movie 'King' internationally.

While protests over the NEET paper leak continue to gather momentum across India, Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted in London alongside his wife Gauri Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor's latest appearance has drawn attention on social media, with many users discussing his desicion not to comment publicly on the ongoing demonstrations, even as several members of the film industry have expressed support for the protesting students.

ALSO READ: Jyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign

Shah Rukh Khan Seen In London With Gauri And Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan was recently photographed in London with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan at a time when the NEET paper leak protest remains a widely discussed issue. Demonstrations that began at Jantar Mantar have also spread to cities including Mumbai and Bihar.

Unlike several celebrities who have publicly reacted to the controversy, Shah Rukh has not made any statement on the matter. Actors and public figures including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Ayesha Khan, Raftaar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have voiced support for the protest.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted in London with his family ❤#ShahRukhKhan #KING pic.twitter.com/UJupwQn1MS — Team Aryan Khan (@srkaryanknights) July 25, 2026

Social Media Users React To SRK's Silence

The actor's latest public appearance quickly became a talking point online, with many users questioning why he has not addressed the issue. The discussion gained further momentum as several well-known personalities shared their views on the ongoing protests.

One user wrote, "He should release his upcoming movies only in London. India doesn't want him anyway. Indian youth will definitely remember him when his next movie releases."

Another commented, "Srk is more smart than bhoi, bhoi becomes a joke in front of whole country after those 2 tweets."

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Says 'I Haven't Slept For Three Days' After Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar Student Protest

Shah Rukh Khan Focused On 'King'

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is occupied with the filming of Siddharth Anand's King. The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal and Rani Mukerji alongside the superstar.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026, King has been shooting across several international locations in Europe and Africa.