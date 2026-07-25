Shah Rukh Khan was recently photographed in London with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. This sighting happened during the ongoing NEET paper leak protests in India.
Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In London With Family As Silence On NEET Paper Leak Sparks Questions
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in London with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan as his silence on the NEET paper leak protest continues to spark debate online.
- Shah Rukh Khan seen in London amidst ongoing NEET protests.
- Khan remains silent as other stars support student protests.
- Social media discusses Khan's silence amid widespread NEET outrage.
- Actor is currently filming his upcoming movie 'King' internationally.
While protests over the NEET paper leak continue to gather momentum across India, Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted in London alongside his wife Gauri Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor's latest appearance has drawn attention on social media, with many users discussing his desicion not to comment publicly on the ongoing demonstrations, even as several members of the film industry have expressed support for the protesting students.
ALSO READ: Jyotika Backs NEET Student Protest, Calls For Dharmendra Pradhan To Resign
Shah Rukh Khan Seen In London With Gauri And Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan was recently photographed in London with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan at a time when the NEET paper leak protest remains a widely discussed issue. Demonstrations that began at Jantar Mantar have also spread to cities including Mumbai and Bihar.
Unlike several celebrities who have publicly reacted to the controversy, Shah Rukh has not made any statement on the matter. Actors and public figures including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Ayesha Khan, Raftaar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have voiced support for the protest.
Shah Rukh Khan spotted in London with his family ❤#ShahRukhKhan #KING pic.twitter.com/UJupwQn1MS— Team Aryan Khan (@srkaryanknights) July 25, 2026
Social Media Users React To SRK's Silence
The actor's latest public appearance quickly became a talking point online, with many users questioning why he has not addressed the issue. The discussion gained further momentum as several well-known personalities shared their views on the ongoing protests.
One user wrote, "He should release his upcoming movies only in London. India doesn't want him anyway. Indian youth will definitely remember him when his next movie releases."
Another commented, "Srk is more smart than bhoi, bhoi becomes a joke in front of whole country after those 2 tweets."
ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Says 'I Haven't Slept For Three Days' After Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar Student Protest
Shah Rukh Khan Focused On 'King'
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is occupied with the filming of Siddharth Anand's King. The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal and Rani Mukerji alongside the superstar.
Scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026, King has been shooting across several international locations in Europe and Africa.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where was Shah Rukh Khan recently seen?
Has Shah Rukh Khan commented on the NEET paper leak protests?
No, Shah Rukh Khan has not made any public statement regarding the NEET paper leak protests. This is unlike several other celebrities who have voiced their support.
What is Shah Rukh Khan's current professional focus?
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming movie titled 'King.' The film is set to be released in theaters on December 24, 2026.
Which other celebrities have reacted to the NEET controversy?
Actors and public figures such as Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, and Kareena Kapoor have publicly expressed their support for the student protests related to the NEET paper leak.