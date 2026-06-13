Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Distinctive forehead scar, rehearsal footage confirm her identity.

Shakira’s headline-making performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has unexpectedly become the centre of an online debate. While the Colombian superstar captivated audiences with the tournament’s official anthem, Dai Dai, a wave of social media users began circulating a bizarre claim shortly after the show ended, that the performer on stage was not Shakira at all, but a body double.

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Social Media Users Question Shakira’s Appearance

The opening ceremony in Mexico City featured a star-studded musical line-up, including J Balvin, Maná and Lila Downs. However, much of the online conversation soon shifted away from the performances and towards Shakira’s appearance.

The speculation emerged after clips from the ceremony started spreading across social platforms. Some viewers argued that the singer looked noticeably different from her usual self, prompting theories that another performer may have taken her place.

One user shared footage from the event and wrote, "That’s not Shakira. Watch how she messes up the step when she sings Dai Dai...That’s a double. Shakira lied to everyone."

Esa no es Shakira.

Vean como se equivoca en el paso cuando canta Dai Dai...

Esa es una doble.

Shakira les mintió a todo el mundo. pic.twitter.com/c3nxeCBufQ — TermoEcu 🇪🇨🇪🇦🎙⚽️ (@TermoEcu2021) June 11, 2026

As the rumours gathered pace, some online users attempted to link the performance to Venezuelan Shakira impersonator Rebeca Maiellano, widely known as “Shakibecca”.

😱😱Aseguran que Shakira se inspiró en Shakibecca para su presentación de la inauguración del mundial!



Otros aseguran que era la misma Shakibecca quien se presentó en la inauguración 😂 pic.twitter.com/luJpJWRPTW — Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@raulgtzoficial) June 11, 2026

ALSO READ: Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

A Detail That Challenges The Claims

Despite the growing speculation, no official response has been issued by Shakira’s representatives.

However, one detail appears to undermine the body double theory. The singer has a small scar on her forehead that has been visible in photographs taken over many years. Images captured during the World Cup opening ceremony appear to show the same distinctive mark.

Después de una minuciosa investigación sobre los rumores de que la persona que apareció hoy no es Shakira, les diré lo que los fans especialistas: aseguran que sí es ella. Mencionan una cicatriz en la frente, se ve alta , pues trae tenis con una suela más alta y que luce más… pic.twitter.com/TUMmIXfUA5 — CC Alma (si Soy ) 11 (@MMXXII2000) June 11, 2026

In addition, rehearsal footage shared through Shakira’s social media accounts closely matches the staging, costume choices and choreography seen during the live performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)