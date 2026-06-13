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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Shakira Use A Body Double At The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Viral Debate Erupts Online

Did Shakira Use A Body Double At The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Viral Debate Erupts Online

Shakira’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony performance has sparked a viral body double theory online. Here's why fans are questioning her appearance and the evidence challenging the claims.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Distinctive forehead scar, rehearsal footage confirm her identity.

Shakira’s headline-making performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has unexpectedly become the centre of an online debate. While the Colombian superstar captivated audiences with the tournament’s official anthem, Dai Dai, a wave of social media users began circulating a bizarre claim shortly after the show ended, that the performer on stage was not Shakira at all, but a body double.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Lights Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Toronto With ‘Siir Siir’ Performance: WATCH

Social Media Users Question Shakira’s Appearance

The opening ceremony in Mexico City featured a star-studded musical line-up, including J Balvin, Maná and Lila Downs. However, much of the online conversation soon shifted away from the performances and towards Shakira’s appearance.

The speculation emerged after clips from the ceremony started spreading across social platforms. Some viewers argued that the singer looked noticeably different from her usual self, prompting theories that another performer may have taken her place.

One user shared footage from the event and wrote, "That’s not Shakira. Watch how she messes up the step when she sings Dai Dai...That’s a double. Shakira lied to everyone."

As the rumours gathered pace, some online users attempted to link the performance to Venezuelan Shakira impersonator Rebeca Maiellano, widely known as “Shakibecca”.

ALSO READ: Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

A Detail That Challenges The Claims

Despite the growing speculation, no official response has been issued by Shakira’s representatives.

However, one detail appears to undermine the body double theory. The singer has a small scar on her forehead that has been visible in photographs taken over many years. Images captured during the World Cup opening ceremony appear to show the same distinctive mark.

In addition, rehearsal footage shared through Shakira’s social media accounts closely matches the staging, costume choices and choreography seen during the live performance.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Shakira addressed the body double rumors?

No, Shakira's representatives have not issued an official response regarding the body double speculation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Shakira Body Double
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