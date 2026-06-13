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HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAnil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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  • Contestants face challenging tasks to find India's sharpest minds.

Star Plus has announced its upcoming reality show, India Ke Top 1%, with Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor as its host. The show aims to redefine the concept of intelligence on television by moving beyond traditional quiz formats and focusing on logic, observation, reasoning, and quick decision-making skills.

The newly unveiled promo gives audiences a glimpse of a high-stakes competition where contestants will be challenged to think on their feet and solve complex problems under pressure. The show asks a simple yet intriguing question: Can you think your way to the top?

Fresh Reality Show Format

Unlike conventional quiz shows that reward memorised facts and academic knowledge, India Ke Top 1% is designed to test participants on their ability to process information, identify patterns, apply logic, and make smart decisions in challenging situations.

The format celebrates mental agility, common sense, and problem-solving abilities, creating a level playing field for contestants from diverse backgrounds.

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Contestants Will Battle Through Challenging Tasks

Each episode will feature a series of carefully designed challenges that evaluate how efficiently contestants can think and react under pressure. As the competition advances, the tasks will become increasingly difficult, ensuring that only the sharpest minds remain in the race.

The ultimate goal is to earn a coveted place among India's Top 1% thinkers.

Anil Kapoor Shares Why Show Resonated With Him

Speaking about the project, Anil Kapoor said the concept immediately appealed to him because it reflects the unique intelligence and adaptability that Indians demonstrate in everyday life.

He explained that India is a country driven by instinct, observation, and practical problem-solving rather than just textbook knowledge. According to Kapoor, many people possess extraordinary intelligence shaped by real-life experiences and challenges.

Celebrating India's 'Jugaad' Mindset

Kapoor highlighted that the spirit of "jugaad" is one of India's greatest strengths. He noted that Indians are known worldwide for finding innovative solutions to problems, often using creativity and resourcefulness rather than relying solely on formal education.

The actor believes India Ke Top 1% captures this essence by rewarding contestants for their logical thinking and common-sense approach to challenges.

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Competition Based On Logic

One of the key aspects of the show is that it does not test contestants on historical dates, textbook facts, or encyclopedic knowledge. Instead, it measures how effectively participants can think, analyse situations, and make decisions when faced with pressure.

This unique approach distinguishes India Ke Top 1% from many existing reality and quiz-based programs.

Anil Kapoor Excited To Lead Show

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kapoor said he is thrilled to host the reality show on Star Plus and is proud to be part of a platform that showcases the logical prowess and intellectual capabilities of Indians.

He added that the show offers people from across the country an opportunity to demonstrate the kind of intelligence that often goes unrecognised in traditional competitions.

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With its innovative format and Anil Kapoor at the helm, India Ke Top 1% promises to bring a fresh and engaging viewing experience to audiences. The reality show is set to premiere soon on Star Plus, inviting contestants to prove whether they have what it takes to join India's top 1% thinkers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Anil Kapoor decide to host

Anil Kapoor was attracted to the show as it reflects Indians' unique intelligence, adaptability, and

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
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Anil Kapoor Star Plus Reality Show
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