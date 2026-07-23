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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ashish Chanchlani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ashish Chanchlani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Aparna Dixit, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchlani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Aparna Dixit, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchlani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Mumbai.

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded day as Aparna Dixit, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchlani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria were spotted in the city.

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Tara Sutaria spotted in Mumbai, wearing a sophisticated beige linen blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tara Sutaria spotted in Mumbai, wearing a sophisticated beige linen blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Ashish Chanchlani spotted in Mumbai, wearing a classic black knit polo shirt while out in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ashish Chanchlani spotted in Mumbai, wearing a classic black knit polo shirt while out in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Aparna Dixit snapped in Andheri, wearing a vibrant red, floral-printed sharara set adorned with intricate embroidery. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aparna Dixit snapped in Andheri, wearing a vibrant red, floral-printed sharara set adorned with intricate embroidery. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Jackky Bhagnani spotted in Mumbai, wearing a light-coloured fitted crewneck t-shirt paired with dark-coloured jeans and a brown belt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jackky Bhagnani spotted in Mumbai, wearing a light-coloured fitted crewneck t-shirt paired with dark-coloured jeans and a brown belt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai, wearing a sleeveless navy blue midi dress by DEME by Gabriella featuring a high neck and dramatic fringe detailing at the hem. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai, wearing a sleeveless navy blue midi dress by DEME by Gabriella featuring a high neck and dramatic fringe detailing at the hem. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Arbaaz Khan spotted in Mumbai, wearing dark gray coloured t-shirt following a gym session. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Arbaaz Khan spotted in Mumbai, wearing dark gray coloured t-shirt following a gym session. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 23 Jul 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jackky Bhagnani Aparna Dixit Tara Sutaria Rakul Preet Ashish Chanchlani Arbaaz Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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