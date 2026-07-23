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Celeb Spotted | Ashish Chanchlani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities Aparna Dixit, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchlani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Mumbai.
Mumbai witnessed a star-studded day as Aparna Dixit, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchlani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria were spotted in the city.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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