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English NewsCitiesDelhi Police To Brief Media Today On 'Misleading' Claims Around Jantar Mantar Protests

Delhi Police To Brief Media Today On 'Misleading' Claims Around Jantar Mantar Protests

The CJP has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar for over a month, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police to clarify protest
  • July 20 march resulted in 195 injuries, 15 FIRs.
  • Facial Recognition System identified 2,000+ with criminal records.

Delhi Police will hold a press briefing on Saturday to clarify what it described as "misleading and false" information circulating on social media regarding the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the police, the briefing will present its version of events and address claims that have surfaced online in connection with the protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh will address the media.

ALSO READ:  'Pradhan Must Be Sacked, Modi Must Apologise': Rahul Gandhi Raises 3 Demands Over NEET Protest Crackdown

130 Cops, 65 Students Injured During 'Sansad Chalo' Protest

According to a report by news agency ANI, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. As many as 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Security remains heightened around the protest site, where about 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage crowds gathering for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the report stated, citing police sources.

According to the police, nearly 10,000 people are present on average in and around Jantar Mantar each day.

Over 2,000 People Identified Using Facial Recognition

Delhi Police said it is using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify individuals with criminal records entering the protest site.

"With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar," police sources told ANI.

The force said it is closely monitoring movement in and around the protest venue to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ: New Generation Asks Questions, Seeks Reasoning: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Amid CJP Protest

The July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march saw thousands of protesters move towards Parliament before being stopped by police barricades. Police used tear gas and lathi charges after violence broke out, leaving dozens of protesters and security personnel injured.

Police have blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and instigating violence during the march.

On July 21, Delhi Police registered 15 FIRs at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The FIRs include charges related to obstructing public servants from performing their duties, assaulting public servants and violating prohibitory orders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Delhi Police holding a press briefing?

Delhi Police will hold a press briefing to clarify

What is the protest at Jantar Mantar about?

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is ongoing at Jantar Mantar concerning the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

How many people were injured during the recent protest march?

During the July 20

How is Delhi Police monitoring the protest site?

Delhi Police is using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify individuals with criminal records entering Jantar Mantar. So far, over 2,000 such people have been identified.

What charges are included in the FIRs related to the protest?

The 15 FIRs include charges of obstructing and assaulting public servants, and violating prohibitory orders. They were registered under BNS, Arms Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS NEET Protests CJP Protest
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