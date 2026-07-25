'The Mask' Director Chuck Russell Passes Away At 74, Jim Carrey Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Chuck Russell, 74, died July 22; wife confirmed.

Found unresponsive, cause unknown; Jim Carrey paid tribute.

Russell directed

Hollywood has lost one of the filmmakers behind some of the most memorable horror, fantasy and action films of the past few decades. Chuck Russell, the director celebrated for bringing The Mask to life and for his work on A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and The Blob, has died at the age of 74. His passing has sparked heartfelt tributes from family, friends and longtime collaborators, including actor Jim Carrey, who credited Russell with creating one of the defining moments of his career.

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Wife Ania Zeyne Confirms Chuck Russell's Death

Chuck Russell died on July 22, with his wife, actress Ania Zeyne, confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

"He was such a wonderful guy. He meant everything to me," Zeyne said.

The cause of Russell's death has not been made public.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker, whose full name was Charles Raymond Russell, was found unresponsive at his San Diego home by Zeyne. TMZ later reported that emergency responders attended a medical call involving an unconscious man at the residence on July 23, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Jim Carrey Pays An Emotional Tribute

Following news of Russell's death, Jim Carrey talked about the unique atmosphere the director fostered while making The Mask and the lasting impact it had on everyone involved.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set. The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness,” Carrey told People.

He added, “Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

A Career That Left A Lasting Mark On Hollywood

Over a career that stretched across several decades, Russell established himself as a versatile filmmaker, directing commercially successful films spanning horror, fantasy and action.

He remains best known for directing the 1994 blockbuster The Mask, starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. The film became a cultural phenomenon and was also recognised for its pioneering visual effects, created by George Lucas' Industrial Light & Magic, which earned an Academy Award.

Russell had previously spoken about backing Cameron Diaz for her feature film debut despite reservations from others over her lack of acting experience.

"The chemistry was so strong between her and Jim in the readings, I just had to fight for Cameron in that role," he said in a 2002 interview with Cryptic Rock.

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From Horror Classics To Hollywood Blockbusters

Russell's filmography extended well beyond The Mask. He directed Arnold Schwarzenegger in Eraser (1996), Kim Basinger in Bless the Child (2000), and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his first leading role in The Scorpion King (2002).

His later directorial work included I Am Wrath (2016) and Paradise City (2022), both starring John Travolta.

Alongside directing, Russell also made his mark as a screenwriter, writing the 1984 science fiction thriller Dreamscape, featuring Dennis Quaid.

Family Survives The Acclaimed Filmmaker

Russell is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ania Zeyne, as well as his children, Logan, Riley and Carlyn, from his previous marriage to Patti Rao.

His work helped shape several iconic Hollywood films, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with audiences and filmmakers alike.

(With inputs from ANI)