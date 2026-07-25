Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid Protests Over NEET Paper Leak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over NEET-UG paper leak.

Pradhan resigned for student interest, preventing anti-national elements.

Government initiated CBI probe, cancelled exam, announced re-exam.

Government preparing anti-paper leak law amid continued national protests.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday stepped down from his post amid mounting nationwide protests and uproar over NEET-UG paper leak.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping aside in the larger interest of students and to prevent young people from being “trapped in a web of confusion.”

In a post on X, Pradhan said his association with education had spanned more than four decades and that he remained committed to student aspirations and education reform.

He added that a strong, inclusive and forward-looking education system was essential to national progress.

Pradhan said that the he decided to quit to "ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, and students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career."

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Prdhan's Response To Paper Leak

Referring to the examination controversy, Pradhan said the government acted quickly after irregularities were reported in the May 3 exam.

He said the Centre handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, cancelled the examination, and announced a re-exam date. He also said the government decided to shift the test to computer-based mode from next year.

Pradhan said the government’s main concern was protecting the interests of more than two million students during the re-examination process.

He said he had taken responsibility from the outset and was determined not to let the prospects of deserving candidates be harmed by the controversy.

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Pradhan Thanks PM Modi

The Sambalpur MP said the July 16 results showed success for many meritorious students, including candidates from economically weaker backgrounds.

He also accused some people in responsible positions of trying to mislead students and create obstacles during the crisis.

Pradhan said the protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere should not be used by “anti-national forces,” adding that his resignation was intended to help ensure students could focus on their education.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi for the opportunity to serve as education minister and expressed gratitude to cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and staff.

The resignation comes amid nationwide demonstrations and follows a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The Centre is also preparing an anti-paper leak law that would create Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force, among other measures, to curb exam fraud.