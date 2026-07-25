'Cockroaches Won, Democracy Won': CJP's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Pradhan resigned amid NEET-UG paper leak protests.

Cockroach Janata Party celebrated, vowed to continue nationwide protests.

CJP demands compensation for victims, action against police.

The Cockroach Janata Party rejoiced after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation amid mounting protests over NEET-UG paper leak.

Shortly after Pradhan stepped down, CJP took to X and declared: "Coackroaches won. Democracy won." However, the outfit did not announce an end to the protests that have now taken over the entire country.

In another post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asserted that they have two more demands after Pradhan's resignation.

"This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it," Dipke said.

"One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroach," he added.

This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won't go like this.



Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it.

One crore rupees compensation to all… pic.twitter.com/CyhfGDUola — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Modi Had To Bow': CJP, Opposition Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation

Pradhan stated that he quit in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion. He also recalled the NEET-UG row, saying that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan stated in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan added.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Armaan Malik, Samay Raina, Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha And More React