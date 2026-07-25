CJP Calls For Nationwide Candle March On July 26 Against Police 'Brutality' During Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced nationwide candle march on July 26.

July 20 protest saw violence, injuries, 15 FIRs.

Police used facial recognition, identified 2,000 with records.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide candle march tomorrow, i.e., July 26, against police "brutality" during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi.

The candle march will begin on Sunday at 6 PM. The announcement was made on the outfit's X account.

The post read: "Nationwide call for candle march. Every district. One day. One demand. Stand in solidarity with the victims of police brutality across India."

NATIONWIDE CALL FOR A CANDLE MARCH!!



🗓️ 26th July, Sunday

⏰ 6PM pic.twitter.com/uDistbzJId — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026

At least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, adding that 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources.

About 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage crowds gathering for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

According to the police, nearly 10,000 people are present on average in and around Jantar Mantar each day.

ALSO READ: Bihar Bandh Over NEET Row Turns Violent; Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge, Arson Reported Across State

Over 2,000 People Identified Using Facial Recognition; 15 FIRs Filed

Delhi Police said it is using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify individuals with criminal records entering the protest site.

"With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar," police sources said.

The force said it is closely monitoring movement in and around the protest venue to maintain law and order.

The July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march saw thousands of protesters move towards Parliament before being stopped by police barricades. Police used tear gas and lathi charges after violence broke out, leaving dozens of protesters and security personnel injured.

Police have blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and instigating violence during the march.

On July 21, Delhi Police registered 15 FIRs at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

ALSO READ: CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of 'Siege' At Jantar Mantar, Alleges Food, Water Supplies Blocked