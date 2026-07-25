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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Calls For Nationwide Candle March On July 26 Against Police 'Brutality' During Protests

CJP Calls For Nationwide Candle March On July 26 Against Police 'Brutality' During Protests

The CJP has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar for over a month, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP announced nationwide candle march on July 26.
  • July 20 protest saw violence, injuries, 15 FIRs.
  • Police used facial recognition, identified 2,000 with records.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide candle march tomorrow, i.e., July 26, against police "brutality" during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi. 

The candle march will begin on Sunday at 6 PM. The announcement was made on the outfit's X account.

The post read: "Nationwide call for candle march. Every district. One day. One demand. Stand in solidarity with the victims of police brutality across India."

At least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, adding that 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources.

About 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage crowds gathering for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

According to the police, nearly 10,000 people are present on average in and around Jantar Mantar each day.

ALSO READ: Bihar Bandh Over NEET Row Turns Violent; Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge, Arson Reported Across State

Over 2,000 People Identified Using Facial Recognition; 15 FIRs Filed

Delhi Police said it is using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify individuals with criminal records entering the protest site.

"With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar," police sources said.

The force said it is closely monitoring movement in and around the protest venue to maintain law and order.

The July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march saw thousands of protesters move towards Parliament before being stopped by police barricades. Police used tear gas and lathi charges after violence broke out, leaving dozens of protesters and security personnel injured.

Police have blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and instigating violence during the march.

On July 21, Delhi Police registered 15 FIRs at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

ALSO READ: CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of 'Siege' At Jantar Mantar, Alleges Food, Water Supplies Blocked

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) organizing a candle march?

The CJP has called for a nationwide candle march on Sunday, July 26, starting at 6 PM. It is being held to protest alleged police brutality during the 'Sansad Chalo' march.

What happened during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20?

During the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, violence broke out as protesters moved towards Parliament. Police used tear gas and lathi charges, resulting in injuries to both police personnel and students.

How many people were injured and how many FIRs were registered after the July 20 march?

At least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the march. Delhi Police registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence.

How is the Delhi Police identifying individuals at the protest site?

Delhi Police is using a Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify individuals with criminal records entering Jantar Mantar. Over 2,000 such people have been identified so far.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Delhi POlice NEET Protests CJP Protest
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