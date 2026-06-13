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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Lights Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Toronto With ‘Siir Siir’ Performance: WATCH

Nora Fatehi Lights Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Toronto With ‘Siir Siir’ Performance: WATCH

Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto with her energetic performance of ‘Siir Siir’. Global stars including Katy Perry, Tyla, Lisa also perfomed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations launched with star-studded performances.
  • Nora Fatehi delivered a vibrant performance.
  • Katy Perry performed in Los Angeles with other global artists.
  • Shakira, Burna Boy debuted anthem at Mexico City official ceremony.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations took place in spectacular fashion across North America, with music and football coming together on a global stage. Among the standout moments was a powerful performance by Nora Fatehi in Toronto, where she brought unmatched energy to the Canada segment of the ceremony with her track Siir Siir.

ALSO READ: Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

Nora Fatehi Sets Toronto Stage Ablaze With ‘Siir Siir’

At the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival, Nora Fatehi delivered a vibrant and high-voltage performance alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy. Dressed in a striking red outfit featuring modern cut-outs and styled with flowing waves, she commanded the stage with sharp choreography and strong vocal presence.

The performance quickly went viral, with fans sharing clips across social media platforms. The stage, filled with hundreds of dancers, amplified the scale and spectacle of the moment.

In a post shared, Nora expressed her excitement about performing in the city, describing her debut Toronto appearance at the FIFA Countdown Concert as an unforgettable experience and thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

The track Siir Siir, one of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 songs, is inspired by a Moroccan football chant meaning “go, go”. Nora’s performance aimed to transform it into a global anthem of unity and sporting energy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before

Star-Studded Ceremonies Across North America

While Toronto saw Nora Fatehi take centre stage, other cities also hosted major performances as part of the World Cup celebrations.

In Los Angeles, Katy Perry delivered a high-energy performance just before kickoff of a Group D clash between Paraguay and the United States. She shared the stage with global artists including Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, adding star power to the US-hosted segment.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Meanwhile, Mexico City hosted the first official opening ceremony of the tournament, featuring performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who debuted the official anthem “Dai Dai” live for the first time. The lineup also included Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, J Balvin, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Nora Fatehi perform for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations?

Nora Fatehi performed at the Toronto FIFA Fan Festival in Canada. She brought unmatched energy to the Canada segment with her track

Which other artists performed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies?

Katy Perry performed in Los Angeles with artists like Future and Anitta. Shakira and Burna Boy debuted the official anthem

What is the inspiration behind Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup song?

The track is inspired by a Moroccan football chant meaning “go, go”

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 07:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry Nora Fatehi Lisa FIFA World Cup 2026 Tyla Nora Fatehi FIFA World Cup Performance
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