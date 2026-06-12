Isakapatnam Release Date: When And Where To Watch Telugu Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh lead; available globally, dubbed versions.

Prime Video has locked in July 2 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Telugu Original series Isakapatnam, a revenge-driven action thriller set in a world where power, politics and family loyalties collide.

Directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed, the seven-episode series has been produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions.

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Set in a fictional port town, Isakapatnam explores a volatile landscape marked by fierce power struggles, deep-rooted family feuds, gang rivalries and political battles. As tensions simmer and loyalties are tested, the series promises an intense and emotionally charged narrative packed with unexpected twists.

Leading the cast are Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, who headline an ensemble that includes Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma and Raja Chembolu in pivotal roles.

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The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video from July 2. Viewers will be able to watch it in Telugu, while dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi will also be available. Subtitles in 15 languages, including English, will allow audiences across India and more than 240 countries and territories to experience the drama.

High-Stakes Story Set In Turbulent Port Town

Speaking about the upcoming release, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said the platform continues to expand its slate of South Indian Originals with stories that resonate across languages and cultures.

He described Isakapatnam as a hard-hitting crime saga that combines a gripping storyline with complex and relatable characters. According to Madhok, the series is designed to keep audiences invested through its unpredictable turns while immersing them in a richly detailed world.

He also praised the performances of Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, as well as the wider cast, crediting director Garry BH for bringing the story to life with authenticity and scale. Madhok added that the collaboration with Tamada Media Productions had resulted in a cinematic production that audiences around the world would enjoy.

Producers Highlight Emotional Core Of Isakapatnam

For producers Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra, Isakapatnam is more than just a revenge thriller. While the series delivers action and intensity, they believe its emotional core lies in themes of personal loss, loyalty, family conflict and political rivalry.

The producers noted that authenticity has been central to the project from the beginning. From recreating the fictional port town to shaping its characters and narrative, every detail was crafted to build an immersive storytelling experience.

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Expressing their excitement ahead of the launch, the duo said they were delighted to partner with Prime Video to bring the emotionally driven drama to viewers in India and across the globe.

The series joins Prime Video's entertainment line-up for Prime Day, which returns to India this year for its tenth edition. Prime members can look forward to a host of benefits, including major deals, bigger savings, new launches and a wide range of entertainment offerings.