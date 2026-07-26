Karisma Kapoor Had 'Too Much Attitude', Claims Hero No. 1 Co-Actor Shagufta Ali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Shagufta Ali described Karisma Kapoor as hardworking but arrogant.

She suggested fading interest ended Karisma-Govinda's successful on-screen partnership.

Karisma Kapoor is making headlines after actress Shagufta Ali, who shared screen space with her in Hero No. 1, opened up about her experience of working with the Bollywood star. In a recent interview, Shagufta described Karisma as hardworking but also claimed she had "too much attitude" while sharing her thoughts on the actress's celebrated pairing with Govinda.

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Shagufta Ali Reflects On Working With Karisma Kapoor

Shagufta Ali, who portrayed Karisma Kapoor's sister-in-law in David Dhawan's blockbuster Hero No. 1, recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan about her career, memorable films and experiences with co-stars.

During the conversation, she was also asked about working with Karisma Kapoor and whether there was a reason behind the actress no longer appearing opposite Govinda after delivering several major hits together.

Shagufta Ali Says Karisma Kapoor Was ‘Over Ambitious’

When asked why Karisma Kapoor stopped collaborating with Govinda, Shagufta shared her personal opinion.

She said, "Perhaps the interest had faded. Maybe the love and affection had ended. You can never be sure about actresses' moods either. And being overly ambitious isn't always a good thing. Karisma was overambitious. She was hardworking, but she also had too much attitude."

'Behaviour On Set Matters,' Says Actress

Clarifying her remarks, Shagufta explained that professional conduct plays an important role while working together on film sets. According to her, mutual respect and coordination between co-stars are essential, whether they are performing scenes or giving interviews.

She said, "This was evident everywhere. Your attitude and behaviour on set also matter. If someone is your co-star, it is important to have good coordination with them, whether you are performing a scene together or giving an interview. Both people should get an equal opportunity to speak. This also affects our performance."

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Shagufta Ali Opens Up About Her Working Style

The veteran actress further explained how she has approached her profession throughout her career.

She added, "If I am available on set to give you cues, then you should also be available for me. Even if you're not, that's okay. I can perform a scene without cues as well. That's how I have managed to sustain myself in this industry for 40 years."

Govinda And Karisma Kapoor Delivered Several Blockbusters

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were among Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen pairs during the 1990s. Together, they starred in a string of commercially successful films, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Shikari, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and several others. Shagufta Ali and Karisma Kapoor also shared screen space in David Dhawan's Hero No. 1.

Karisma Kapoor's Latest Project

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was most recently seen in the psychological thriller series Brown, which marked her OTT debut. The series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo in key roles. It is slated to stream on ZEE5.